This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I read a lot, but I alternate between full-blown reading slumps and wanting to do nothing else but read all day (and doing just that by procrastinating all my responsibilities). I will also say that when I doom scroll on TikTok, a lot of the content I get is book-related in some way.

If I were a BookTok influencer… I’d have a lot of random things to say. As it is, I am not a BookTok influencer; so here I am, sharing my random thoughts with you.

I quite like the millennial romance genre. Sue me! I love Ali Hazelwood and Abby Jimenez. If you can look past some surface-level cultural references, there is some incredible storytelling underneath.

Another niche thing… I seem to like books with the word “people” in the title. Normal People by Sally Rooney, Anxious People by Fredrik Backman, and People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry are all bangers in my book (no pun intended). I’m adding The Wedding People by Alison Espach to my TBR simply for this reason.

This might ruffle some feathers, but I loved Every Summer After by Carley Fortune until the last 50 pages or so. The imagery created such an enticing setting, and the back-and-forth flow was on point. But that ending… if you know, you know. (You can probably guess which mega-hit TV show I’m not a fan of, either). Sorry, not sorry.

The ‘romantasy’ genre is hit or miss. Duologies like Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross are incredible, but I’ve found series such as Powerless by Lauren Asher to be a little too modge-podge for me. The intricacies and individuality of Divine Rivals directly counter the replicability of Powerless in my opinion (but you may think differently, and that’s what is so cool about reading).

In my humble opinion, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo isn’t Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best book. Yes, it is a masterpiece. Yes, it was my introduction to TJR books. But, I must admit that Malibu Rising is my favorite.