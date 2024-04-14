The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Just like that, we are racing towards the end of the school year headfirst. I feel as though I blinked and August became April. So while I have been daydreaming about my summer plans and tan lines, like all of us, finals have been stressing me out! I’ve come up with some ways to take care of yourself during this time of the year, so that we can end this academic year thriving rather than burnt out:

Breathe

Okay, okay, I know this one is kind of basic, but I am telling you not to underestimate the power of a good deep breath. There are countless apps and online guided meditations to help you too.

Read

I don’t know about you, but nothing calms me down and distracts me from the real world more than getting into a good book for a few hours. If your eyes are tired from all of the textbooks, opt for an audiobook. Spotify Premium now includes 15 hours of free audiobook listening a month.

Listen to your favorite album or playlist

I am always instantly uplifted after hearing some Lizzy McAlpine and everyone has that one voice that instantly calms them!

Eat and eat healthy

Make sure you are getting lots of nutrition in a time like this. Your brain needs it with all the energy it’s burning through writing that essay.

Make a To-Do List

I am always much calmer when I can see everything I have to do laid out in front of me and it is so satisfying when I am able to check them off one by one.

Practice some self care

This is one of the most important things to do! Self-care looks different to everyone, but ensure that whatever it is to you is prioritized. It might be skincare, haircare, journaling, going for a walk outside.

Whatever you do, just remember not to be all-consumed by finals. Make that time for yourself in small ways and big ones. You’ve totally got this!