Twice “This is For” World Tour Last Minute Outfit Ideas

As anyone immersed in the world of K-pop knows, the iconic South Korean girl group Twice is currently on its fourth world tour for its newest album, This is For. With concert dates finally being right around the corner for many cities across the states, time is running out to put together the perfect outfit. Luckily, there are many last-minute looks from the group that are easily shoppable, so here’s my list of a few looks from and before the This is For era that Onces can recreate for their concert looks.
- This is For MV Camo look
-
Starting off simple, this is actually the look I chose as inspiration for my concert outfit (it is super simple, yet still a serve). All you need are gray woodland camo pants, a white top, and a styled jewelry stack. This look is stylish, on-theme, and the outfit elements are easy to wear out casually after the concert.
- This is For MV red crochet look
-
Next, another popular look Onces have been recreating, also from the MV for This is For and features the girls sporting all-red crochet outfits. Now, getting a full crochet fit would be costly or otherwise difficult for some, so a simpler way to recreate this look would be to get only some parts of the outfit as crochet pieces and substitute the rest with non-crochet pieces to complete the outfit. I think this one would be very unique to recreate, and I know this will be a popular choice for many during the tour.
- Strategy custom red sweatsuit look
-
Now, going a little bit backwards in time from This is For, another red outfit I am sure we will be seeing lots of looks inspired by on the tour is this Strategy performance look. During this performance, the girls wore customized red tracksuits adorned with glittery decals and a black-fur trim on the hood. This look is harder to shop for, so I would advise leaving it to the crafty girlies who love a DIY project. All you need to do is customize a plain red sweatsuit with glitter iron-on vinyl shapes and fur trim and style it with a black tank, and ta da, you’ve got a Twice fit that other Onces will surely want to fight you over (I sure would).
- Cheer Up MV cropped varsity jacket look
-
Finally, this look is a throwback of sorts as the Cheer Up MV came out 10 years ago, back in 2016, but this is one of Twice’s most recognizable outfits, and it would be a crime not to add it to this list. For this look all you need is a purple cropped varsity jacket, a black tank, biker shorts, and black knee-high socks. If you want to make it more accurate to the MV original jacket, you can also DIY some decals for the jacket yourself, or look for someone who has already custom-made it or can make it for you on Etsy!