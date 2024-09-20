Tuitionmaxxing: A Guide To Utilizing USF Campus Facilities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

If you’re like me, then you’re baffled at the cost of tuition, so I’ve been looking for ways to make the most of my money at the University of South Florida. I came up with three different categories that I can use campus facilities for: Health, Academics, and Social Life.

Health Three weeks before I left home for college, I got COVID-19, and the lasting effects left me with a chronic cough and my already terrible lungs (thanks, asthma) in a bad state. I spent the first week of college holding my breath in lectures because, apparently, coughing more than two times is “so embarrassing.” Eventually, I had enough, and I decided to make an appointment at the Student Health & Wellness Center. With my new diagnosis of acute bronchitis and medication to aid my sickness, I knew that I had to prioritize my health. This meant regular trips to the gym. Now, I’ve never been one to go out of my way for the gym, but at USF, there are two gyms within walking distance from me, so no more excuses. Pro suggestion: make reservations for group fitness classes because nobody wants to pay a cancellation fee. Plus, I always go to the gym with a friend and this helps motivate me to stay longer than I want to. Whenever I don’t know what to do next, I like to watch YouTube exercise videos. Staying active is important in college, and taking advantage of college facilities is always going to be in your favor. Academics I can’t count the number of times that I said I would be studying in my dorm, only for hours to pass, and the only thing I’ve accomplished was a trip to the dining hall. The library, in my opinion, is the best place to study. At the USF library, the fifth floor is so quiet that even whispering feels too loud. I like to find a spot by the windows, listen to music (with no lyrics to distract me), and spend a few hours focusing on my homework. But if you’re someone who thrives in a more vibrant setting, there are plenty of lively spots on campus, like the Bulls Bookstore Cafe and the Marshall Student Center. Also, it can seem intimidating for the first few weeks but talk to your professors! They’re there to help and answer any questions you might have about the syllabus, homework, readings, and more. For instance, last week, I turned in one of my assignments just barely late, and I emailed my professor about it, and I was able to get partial credit. This is just a simple example, but in college, you have to advocate for yourself. While it’s easy to get swept up in the social scene, balancing your academics is crucial. I find that completing the majority of my homework before the weekend helps me keep everything in check. Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels Social Life Join clubs! I know, I know — it’s the most basic and overused advice that every college student hears, but it’s true. There’s a club for everyone, and you can find one’s that are geared toward your future career.For example, I joined Her Campus to gain more experience writing articles for my dream career in journalism. But beyond career benefits, clubs are a great way to meet new people. I also explored BullsConnect and signed up for other clubs that caught my interest, like Baking, Pottery, and Creative Writing. That’s not even including the Campus Events run by the USF Campus Activities Board! So much fun and a lot of the time they have free food — a college student’s dream! At the Fall Into Crafts event, I painted a tote bag, and my roommate did a cute design on her mason jar; then we left with a plateful of pumpkin bread. I’m looking forward to the other events they have planned!

All in all, your college experience is about what you make of it, and since you spent a lot of money to be here, you might as well take advantage of every opportunity. Don’t spend the majority of time in your dorm! Go out and study in a new environment, make new friends, join a club, go to your professor’s office hours, and, of course, eat lots of free food!