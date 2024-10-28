The Productivity Trap: Why I Love Being Busy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The constant pressure to stay busy has become a defining feature of modern culture. We often equate productivity with success, which can lead to burnout and pulling away from the things that once brought us joy. Personally, I’ve felt the weight of this cultural obsession with productivity, and it’s caused me to distance myself from activities and relationships when life becomes too overwhelming.

It’s as though there’s an unspoken expectation to constantly be moving — whether it’s through school, work, or extracurricular activities. If I’m not doing something productive, it feels like I’m falling behind. This mindset can make it hard to truly relax or enjoy moments of downtime without feeling guilty. Even when I achieve something, I often find myself immediately thinking about the next task on my list, instead of savoring the accomplishment.

As someone pursuing a future in the legal field, where achievement and hard work are critical, this pressure can feel even more intense. I push myself to be involved in as many opportunities as possible to build my resume and skills, yet I also find that the constant need to stay busy leads to exhaustion. When I feel overwhelmed, I start pulling away from things — whether it’s projects, social events, or even hobbies that I used to enjoy — because it feels like too much.

What I’ve learned is that constantly being “on the go” isn’t sustainable. It leads to burnout, which in turn makes me question whether I’m truly passionate about what I’m doing. I’m learning that success doesn’t have to mean filling every second with productivity, but rather finding a balance that allows me to grow without sacrificing my well-being.