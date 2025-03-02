The Pressures of Applying To A Master’s Program as a Sophomore

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Applying to a Master’s program at a university is tough, but also so fulfilling (if you get in, obviously). Stack that onto the problems of a 19-year-old female and that’s currently what is happening in my life. Why don’t we start at the beginning?

The architecture program that I’m enrolled in at USF is a 2 plus 4 program, which includes two years of undergraduate classes and four years of graduate classes. The two years of undergrad are meant to fulfill General Education requirements, as well as architecture prerequisites. Once the first two years pass, students must apply and be accepted to the Master’s program to be able to continue our degree path.

It’s an entire process to apply to this program. First off, you need to have a portfolio that showcases the work that you’ve done. The portfolio itself has to be between 50-100 pages, with text to explain your design ideas. Additionally, whoever is applying has to ask for 3 letters of recommendation, take the GRE, write a letter of intent, and provide their transcripts.

I’ve been working on my portfolio since November 2024. It’s now February, and I’m still adding the final touches. On top of gathering all of these requirements, I’m also finishing up my last few mandatory credits.

However, this semester I’ve been attempting to balance out the school, work, and relationship aspects of my life. I have more opportunities to hang out with friends, even while I am preparing for one of my greatest challenges in my life plan. The greatest escape from the anxiety of applying to graduate school is spending time with both yourself and your friends. Friends allow you to get your mind off of the stress, and focus on something else. It’s also important to practice self-care. Take a bubble bath, workout, go to the beach, read, make a DIY project. Anything that brings you joy outside of your career expectations.

Although it’s a very important step in life, it’s alright to accept that it’s not the end of the world if you don’t get in. It sometimes takes a negative experience for your life to swing back around and have a fantastic experience waiting for you.