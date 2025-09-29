The Importance of Art in the Modern World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, art has been a staple in my life. From the illustrations in the fairytales I read before bed to the choreography I practiced in dance classes, creativity and expression have always been at the center of my core values. However, as I’ve grown up, art has become significantly less important in society’s view. Technological advancements, like artificial intelligence, have pushed artists and their creations out of the limelight, which causes some to question whether art has a place in the world today. But art isn’t some gratuitous practice that wastes time and materials. Art is our connection to humanity, our emotions, and ourselves.

Art itself can be complicated to explain, as its definition is abstract and ever-changing, but one constant understanding of art is that it allows us to express ourselves. I often find myself overwhelmed with the technicalities of life and unable to fully articulate my emotions in a standard, esoteric way. Whenever I need to self-regulate, I find comfort in poetry. I write to understand the complexity of my emotions, and I read works by other poets to remind myself that my sentiments are valid and real. Expression doesn’t always need to be as structured as poetry. I tend to bottle up my emotions, unable to physically display them, but dancing provides an outlet where all of the negativity and stress can escape through my movements. Creating art can clear our minds.

While creating art can be therapeutic and healing, the level of connection it brings provides its own source of peace. Understanding how others describe such personal feelings within their artwork offers clarity. I always find solace in seeing how strong other artists are despite their sensitivity and empathy, and it gives me a much-needed connection not only to others but also to myself. Humanity is rooted in empathy.

Society today is perpetually transient, focused on chasing after career goals and pushing emotions aside. Yet there are benefits to slowing down and acknowledging our intrinsic feelings. I’ve found that doing so provides clarity and helps me react to external stressors with ease and confidence. Productivity isn’t only rooted in career or academic promotions. Art as a hobby can foster confidence and growth. Slowing down also helps me significantly in regulating my immune system. Taking time out of my days to consume artwork in media and literature reminds me to take note of emotions that may be building up, and it reaffirms my connection with myself.

Art’s importance today seems to be slowly diminishing, but I hope people begin to see the value it holds. Life in the modern world is fast and constant, with a strong focus on efficiency rather than creativity. Yet when we open up and accept art as a consistent part of our lives, we can learn to understand ourselves better and realign our values. Art has a place in the modern world, and it lives within our day to day. I believe we can continue moving forward in today’s world while instilling the positive values of art—connection, expression, and an understanding of humanity as a whole.