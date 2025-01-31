The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over break, as many did, I had a lot of extra time on my hands. It was nice to be at home, see family and friends, and hit up my favorite locations in my small town. But there were some days when the cold weather kept me cozy inside. With parents at work and my sister at school, I had more alone time than I expected. The break from homework left me with nothing to do until I brought back my beaming passion for art.

I took all different art classes in my years of high school: studio art, photography, ceramics, advanced art and even jewelry making. I love exploring all media of art and that is what I did again over break.

So here are some fun arts and crafts that I did during break or want to try doing while at college! Hopefully I can inspire you to relax your mind and get crafty.

Diamond Art Coasters

For Christmas, I received a kit for making diamond art coasters. I have done just diamond paintings before and enjoyed them; they just take a really long time. With coasters, one takes about an hour. You can calm down for an hour and feel completed by the end with still more to do later. For those who say, “well I can’t do crafts because I am not good at art.” Crafts do not have to take talent; they are just supposed to be fun. This craft is like a paint by number, so all your colors and placement are picked out. Surprisingly, these are super cheap on amazon too!

Collage Paintings

Collages are so fun to make, whether its digitally or physically. Pinterest will be your biggest inspiration here. I picked my color scheme which was all different shades of pink and found many different images, icons, shapes and patterns that I would add to my canvas. I painted a disco ball, glass, leopard print, retro stars, playing cards, a horseshoe and many other fun trinkets. My finishing touches were sticking on pearls. Even though the skill of painting can be difficult, this requires no depth or shadow. Just paint what you like in no specific order.

Cricut Hoodies

I love my Cricut. Whenever I see another fashion trend on TikTok or Pinterest, I am so down to try and recreate it with my machine. So, when my friends came into town to visit, we made matching hoodies. They have a big heart on the back and a quote that says, “the best is yet to come.” On the sleeve, there are four hearts, representing each of us. While this is the most expensive craft here, it is still worth the buy, especially because I have used it for countless years on many different projects.

Clay Keychains

While I have been working with clay for a while, I wanted to do something a little different instead of jewelry. I created fun keychains out of polymer clay. This craft is probably the cheapest out of all of these. Just get some polymer clay and the options are endless. You can form charms, magnets, figurines, etc.

Pipe Cleaner Bouquets

Now for a craft that I am so down to try. Given that Valentines Day is approaching, my TikTok has been flooded with these beautiful bouquets…all made from pipe cleaners. Some of them are so realistic you would never guess it is just a pipe cleaner. I saved a lot of tutorials on how to create daisies, roses and my favorite, tulips. For those who are not getting flowers this February, just know you can always make your own!