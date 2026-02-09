The Coach Brooklyn Bag: Your It-bag for All Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, we hear about the ‘it bag’ of the season that checks all the boxes of the trend cycle, but what if I told you this bag is not only an ‘it bag’ but the bag. The Brooklyn bag from Coach really is the only daily bag you need. In the last few years, Coach has seen a resurgence in their bags, with timeless colors and styles, which can make it really hard to nail down just one bag that does it all. But the Brooklyn bag is really a classic look; it comes in a variety of sizes and colors that can satisfy anyone’s style and needs.

The Brooklyn 28 is the most popular style of Brooklyn; it’s the perfect everyday bag, with lots of open space and a small interior pocket. It can fit your phone, keys, wallet, lip gloss, and even a Kindle with room to spare. And of course it is so fun and easy to style with chains, scarves, and of course a classic cherry charm.

The 28 comes in both leather and suede styles. For those looking for a timeless, fits-with-everything look, I’d go for the black; it’s so easy to dress up or dress down with accessories. If you’re looking for a pop of color with your daily look, the suede blue is a great addition to any outfit. This is priced at $295.

Alexa Malberg

The medium size is the Brooklyn 34, my personal bag. I use this for school, and even as a carry on bag. What I love about the 34 is that it fits up to a 13-inch laptop or an iPad inside and it still fits comfortably on my shoulder. The 34 is perfect for those who carry more everyday items like a book or journal but still want space to put other personal things in. The 34 is a perfect middle size for those who find the 28 too small, or are worried about having enough space. The 34 is priced at $395.

The 28 has a large crystal pretzel charm added on; the black 34 has a fun New York cluster charm, and the 39 wraps a gold dinky chain around the shoulder.

Alexa Malberg

The Brooklyn 39 is a larger bag that is a great option for those who need all the space necessary. Capable of fitting a laptop, iPad, or even notebooks, there’s plenty of room to spare if you need to carry all of the above. This bag is great for travel with a comfortable shoulder strap no matter how much you put in the bag. The 39 is priced at $495.

The best part of all about buying a Coach bag, of course, is getting your hangtag monogrammed! The hangtag is a unique part of the Coach experience. I have gotten all of my bags monogrammed with a nickname, birthday, or even just a few characters you like! This is specific to Coach retail bags; they’re unable to monogram Coach Outlet bags though.

Alexa Malberg

So if you’re looking for a bag that does it all, look no further! Find the Coach Brooklyn bag at your local Coach retail store or online!