No matter where you’re going on your college campus, it’s always great to carry some “essentials”! Here are my recommendations of items you should keep for when you’re on campus!

A Good Planner

A good planner can be a great way to stay organized, especially during busy times. Here is the one that I use! My favorite thing about this planner is that it just includes the seven days of the week, and you fill in the dates of the planner yourself!

Good Pens & Highlighters

Of course, you need school supplies like your basic pencils and erasers; however, good pens and highlighters are the best for note-taking and annotating. I’ve linked my favorite ones here: Colored Gel Pens and Highlighters Set and Double Sided Highlighters Pack of 12.

This Poncho

I know this title looks like I’m being particular, but Louisiana weather is SO unpredictable. However, you will never be unprepared for rain if you make this smart purchase. It is a poncho that fits inside a compact little zipper bag! It stores easily in your bag, and so convenient that you won’t get soaked in rain.

Hand Sanitizers

School is a dirty place; many people have sat at that desk before you and have touched things like elevator buttons and staircase railings. It is wise to always carry some kind of hand sanitizer with you. I linked a couple of the ones I own: Touchland Spray Hand Sanitizer and Bath and Body Works Spray Hand Sanitizers.

Blue Light Glasses

Nowadays, with practically all of my assignments online, I tend to get headaches from looking at screens a lot; screens are also not good for your eyes. I invested in a few pairs of blue light glasses a while back, and now I keep a pair with me. This way, I can use them when I feel they are necessary. Here are my pairs of blue light glasses and a link to a store with cute and protective glasses cases, so you don’t have to worry about your glasses getting damaged.

A Pill Case

Sometimes, you don’t have time or don’t want to run back home or to a store to grab some simple over-the-counter pain and allergy medications. I carry a small, flat pill case inside my backpack. Because it is flat, it doesn’t take up a lot of room, but still has a lot of room for medications inside. I keep six different kinds of medications, all in this pill case!

Bandaids

Like the pill case I carry, keeping bandaids on you in case of a paper cut, scrape, or blister is convenient. I recommend these silicone bandages because the adhesive doesn’t irritate your skin and removal is painless!

A Reusable waterbottle

It still feels like summer in Louisiana, so staying hydrated is a necessity. Most places nowadays have a water bottle refill fountain, so having a reusable waterbottle on you is nice. I like to keep mine in the side pocket of my backpack, so I don’t have to worry about leaving it anywhere. Linked here, I have my reusable metal water bottle and a metal tumbler with a straw– both of which fit in my backpack’s side pocket.

Chapstick

Chapstick is a need for me! I always keep mine on me because one of my biggest pet peeves is having dry, chapped lips. I use the Mario Badescu rose chapstick, which never fails, no matter how dry and chapped my lips may be!

A Portable Phone Charger

Long days usually mean using your phone a decent amount. Of course, you don’t want your phone to die, so if I know I’ll be on campus a long time, I’ll pack my portable charger. I like this portable charger because it plugs straight into a wall outlet to charge, and it comes with the cables already attached, so you don’t have to worry about packing the charging cable for the charger.

A Mini Deodorant

There is not much to say about this one except that no one likes to stink. So, I always keep a little deodorant with me. This is a necessity for me, especially in the hotter months of the year.

A mini Hairbrush

I like to keep a small hairbrush in case I’m having a bad hair day to help tame flyaways or restyle my hair. It’s nice to have with you if you have the room for it!

Hair ties

As a long hair girly, I always need to keep a hair tie or two on me. If the wind picks up or it’s really hot, the hair is going up! I like these hair ties, especially for daily hairstyles for school, because they don’t give you a headache.

Emergency Stain Removers

Having an emergency stain remover product is always nice when you get a stain on your clothes. My favorites to carry with me are the Tide To Go pens and Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater wipes– both of which I linked down below!