Exploring food scenes is one of my favorite hobbies. Whether it’s a juicy cheeseburger from Five Guys or a meal I don’t recognize, I’ll never shy away from a couple bites (or the whole thing). I’m far from being a picky eater. I’ll try just about anything and typically enjoy just about anything. I find true joy in experiencing new flavors and creative combos.

That’s why I am an excellent judge of the culinary offerings that the Tampa Bay has to offer. Tampa is a great area to get seafood straight from the bay, or tacos with homemade tortillas, or any pasta you like served al dente. And in no particular order, this guide highlights some of the best Tampa Bay restaurants and must-try dishes that encapsulates our cuisine, written by someone who has no experience other than really liking food.

Brisket Shoppe

I think I was born loving BBQ. I’m not sure but there’s something innate in me that just wants a smoked rack of ribs. BBQ is found far and wide, and you can get no better BBQ than in the South. But as a BBQ-lovin’ lady, I’ll say this place is the best in Tampa Bay. The brisket is to die for, so juicy, with a smokiness that’s far from overpowering, with a sauce that’s just sweet enough. But sides are just as important in determining if the place is legit. The sides passed the test on this one. Rich and cheddary Mac N Cheese, tangy and vinegary collards, and a nice big pile of pickles and red onions. This place sells out around noon for a good reason.

Shaker and Peel

This one is for all my broke college girls. Imagine taking a Big Mac and tacofying it. That’s what Shaker and Peel call their Kobe Beef Taco. It’s a ground beef taco topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato relish, comeback sauce, and fried pickles. That is just one of the many cheap gourmet tacos they serve amongst some delicious appetizers (including a Philly cheesesteak quesadilla) and rotating specials that are just as good, keeping it a new and exciting experience every time. Need I say more?

OLIVIA’S

There’s no shortage of good Italian food in Tampa Bay. Italian restaurants are mass-produced over here or something. But OLIVIA’S beats the competition every time. I’ve liked everything I’ve tried there (not including the tiramisu, disappointingly), and I’ve tried a lot. My favorite dish would be the Agnolotti, raviolis filled with short rib and wild mushroom, topped with bone marrow sauce, with a slight firmness to the pasta after being cooked just right. A close second is the arancini, with a super cheesy center and mild creamy dip. Try it and thank me later.

Meat Market

On the more expensive side, there’s Meat Market. Located in Hyde Park, Meat Market is a steakhouse that provides a well rounded dinner experience. From delicious food to good service and great location, you can’t beat it. Meat Market does something unique to set itself apart from the competition, and that is a customized steak experience of sorts. The array of steaks offered is wide but they have half a page of the menu dedicated to all the sauces and butters you could ever want. Chimichurri, A1, or bone marrow butter on a steak with a side of marshmallow-sized gouda tater tots… what could go wrong? But if you ever need recommendations, the service at this place will take care of you.

I could go on and on about the delicious food I’ve tried here. Gyudon from Izakaya Tori, Afternoon Tea at Oxford Exchange, or the Cali burrito at Red Mesa Mercado are honorable mentions that are included in that list, but I will leave it at that.