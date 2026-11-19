This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of the most unforgettable moments on Rupaul’s Drag Race happen during the lip syncs. Although the decisions to “sashay away” or “shantay you stay” are cumulative with the challenge and runway look, the lip syncs are usually what stick with the viewer most. Lip syncs evoke passion and creativity from the queens, whereas the challenges focus more on charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. During a lip sync, the queens have limited time to prove themselves and show that they deserve to remain in the competition. With the pressure of elimination added, these performances often make for some of the best moments on television.

Throughout each season, there are lip syncs that the fans still discuss years later. Some lip syncs can be emotional, like that of Sasha Velour and Shea Couleé to So Emotional in Season 9. Sasha’s unexpected rose petal reveal created a moment that would go down in Drag Race herstory. Emotional lip syncs don’t just come from the song. Athena Dion and her drag granddaughter, Juicy Love Dion, lip synced against each other in Season 18 to Call Me When You Break Up, creating an intimate and heartbreaking moment between the two. Other lip syncs like that of Lydia B. Kollins and Arriety to Boogie Wonderland in Season 17 show the fun dance moves of the queens, where Lydia would create an unforgettable signature dance move. Some are remembered for dramatic tricks, and choreography like that of Anetra and Marcia Marcia Marcia’s lip sync to Boss Bitch in Season 15, where Anetra’s ability to jump over Marcia left viewers gagged.

A memorable lip sync can completely change how the audience views a queen, both good and bad. For example, Valentina’s lip sync against Nina Bo’nina Brown to Greedy became infamous when she attempted to lip sync while wearing a mask over her mouth due to not knowing the words. And finally, a personal favorite of mine, Sam Star and Kennedy Davenport’s lip sync to Breakin’ Dishes in All Stars Season 11. Even though Sam sashayed away, you cannot help but become completely captivated in her craft. It really seemed like she was ready to “fight a man, a man, a ma-a-a-a-an.”

After looking back at some of the best lip syncs throughout the many seasons of Rupaul’s Drag Race, it has shown me how creative the minds of these queens are. Whether a performance is funny or full of dramatics, each queen brings something different to the stage. These moments are such an important part of the show and are why fans are still discussing past Rugirls today. This lasting impact is what makes Rupaul’s Drag Race such an unforgettable show. As Rupaul herself says, “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?!”