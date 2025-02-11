You Better Work: RuPaul and the Legacy of Black Queer Icons in Pop Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

“You better work” is a simple statement I often try to remind myself every day, a statement that comes from none other than RuPaul Andre Charles. Born in San Diego, California, RuPaul couldn’t have comprehended that he would soon become a household name and the most famous drag queen of the early 21st century.

About RuPaul

It all began when RuPaul was only 15 years old and decided to leave California’s simmering sunshine to move in with his sister in Atlanta, Georgia.

While in Atlanta, RuPaul was enrolled in a performing arts school that instilled many of the passions he has now. He also began to perform drag in the underground nightclub scene. It wasn’t until 1987 that he decided to move to New York and continue his passion for drag while performing at underground nightclubs and go-go bars.

A smash sensation in New York, people became enthralled with the 6′ 5″ female impersonator with a blonde wig and a red lip. RuPaul went beyond just being a female impersonator — drag, for him, became a form to express his queer and creative identity as a gay man.

Possessing such an admirable trait, it was hard not to love RuPaul. All the recognition he received led to the very first mainstream appearance in which he was featured in the B-52’s music video for their smash hit “Love Shack.” From this point on, there was no turning back for RuPaul, and in 1993, he released his first musical album, Supermodel of the World, featuring the smash single “Supermodel (You Better Work).”

Not only is he a drag queen and pop star, but RuPaul has been in more than 50 films, creating a platform of visibility for so many Black Queer People.

In 2009, RuPaul got his biggest opportunity yet: signing with World of Wonder to create his very own reality television show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the show, 12 contestants are judged by RuPaul on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent — all in a fight to win 100,000 dollars, a lifetime supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup products, and the crown to be America’s next Drag Race superstar.

The show is now in season 17 of production and continues to be a platform for many Drag Queer Artists. Now, it’s not only in America but has been extended to other locations, like Spain and the U.K.

Other Iconic Drag Artists

RuPaul is more than just a drag superstar; he’s a cultural force that took influence from many of the Black Queer Pioneers that came before him.

One of RuPaul’s favorites, Grace Jones, is a model, singer, and activist from Jamaica. Through her work, Jones was able to revolutionize activism, fashion, and, of course, self-expression. Jones blended gender lines in both music and fashion, and her fearless self-expressions laid the groundwork for drag and queer artists to embrace their non-conformity.

The key person often credited for shaping modern drag culture and a great influence on RuPaul is Marsha P. Johnson, a gay liberation activist most known for her role in the Stonewall Riots of 1969. Johnson was a gay activist, self-identifying drag queen, and trailblazer who fought for LGBTQ+ rights long before mainstream acceptance.

Without people like Marsha P. Johnson, RuPaul may have never been on the big screen. Marsha created so many opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals to live free and be their truest selves.

Johnson’s legacy of activism lives on through RuPaul and his show RuPaul’s Drag Race. This show serves to remind audiences that drag isn’t just entertainment; it’s also a political statement. RuPaul was able to take the foundation laid by these icons and bring drag culture into the mainstream consciousness. This not only showcased drag but created an elevated space for black and queer voices.

Figures like Marsha P. Johnson and Grace Jones paved the way for RuPaul to reign supreme, just like RuPaul is paving the way for future black LGBTQ+ icons.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!