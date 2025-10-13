The Beauty in Being “Basic”: Finding Confidence in What You Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the moment my college journey began, I noticed my identity beginning to form and settle. Thousands of students on campus meant thousands of different personalities and interests melting together. As intimidating as that felt, it worried me more to feel like my own identity was being swayed by the harsh judgment of others. Yet, as I manage my way through my sophomore year, I’ve begun to realize that liking whatever I like—no matter how popular—is key to finding my own crowd. For some, that could mean being comfortable enough to come forward with niche, underground interests, but for me, it was being confident enough to like “basic,” popular things while still being perceived as someone with depth.

The truth of the matter is that just because something is popular doesn’t mean it lacks profundity. The most common example is pop music. Artists like Taylor Swift are dragged through the mud for writing upbeat songs with simple lyrics that sometimes mention love or relationships. Yet somehow, that’s been demonized and considered superficial, deeming anyone who listens to that type of music one-dimensional. However, there is nothing superficial about having fun and enjoying something made for entertainment. It does not make you or your intelligence worth any less. I love listening to pop music, though I also enjoy analyzing more mature lyrics and poetry. Both interests can coexist, and one is not better than the other.

Both interests can coexist, and one is not better than the other. Some girls love experimenting with their style and trying unconventional ways to play with their clothing, which is something I partake in from time to time. Other times, people enjoy dressing comfortably in athleisure or wearing shoes and bags that many others wear. However, why is it considered so disastrous that women enjoy choosing comfort over creativity sometimes? My personal style changes from day to day. Some days I enjoy experimenting with tights and fun vintage dresses, but most days I find myself in flared leggings and a sweatshirt from my favorite artist. Despite my outfits being different, my intellect and uniqueness have not changed or dwindled. Expressing yourself differently does not make you any less in any way.

The terms “basic” and “popular” have begun to receive a derogatory stigma, but why is it so upsetting that women like to be similar to one another? I’ve always found myself significantly happier being able to twin and relate with another woman. Women are so often villainized for simply being themselves, and it’s much easier to hate them in groups. Yet, it’s also easier to stay strong yourself when standing with other strong women.

Your looks and your interests do not determine your worth. There is nothing wrong with enjoying Taylor Swift while also reading classic literature. Wearing your yoga pants does not stop you from having exceptional emotional intelligence. So listen to that pop music. Attend that Taylor Swift concert. Wear that corset Halloween costume and be confident in your identity with a pumpkin spice latte in your hand.