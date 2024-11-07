Sundays in St. Petersburg are for Community Poetry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Sundays are for Community Poetry, where people of the city come out of their hiding spots — 9-5 jobs, college lectures, late night runs — to write and listen to poetry. Created and hosted by local St. Pete poet, Denzel Johnson-Green, Community Poetry is a weekly gathering on Sundays from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Black Crow Coffee Co.’s Grand Central location.

If you are a writer, of all levels, of any discipline, or someone who appreciates listening to poetry and connecting with the community, then Community Poetry at Black Crow is for you. Denzel has something new every Sunday but he usually opens with a short poetry reading relating to the topic of the day and a short meditation session. Then, he introduces the prompt, which could be to write a poem about a specific biome or a poem pertaining to transformation. Although I was unable to attend, one of his workshops consisted of writing a poem about something found in the National Geographic books that he brought to the workshop. After he introduces the prompt, he plays jazz music and allots us time to think and write. Then, he opens the floor for people willing to share their creation. If you choose to share, you will read your poem then get some feedback from Denzel and other attendees. While I have not shared yet, I have offered feedback when some of my friends shared their works. It is a very insightful experience to hear how other people perceive one’s poem and also, how different the poems can be depending on the writer’s take of the prompt.

After spending some time reading and sharing, there is a short intermission to use the restroom, check out Tombolo Books next door, or re-up on a coffee or tea! My friends and I usually check out Gnomeland, a little display inside Black Crow that sells all sorts of handcrafted things like rings made from old spoons, stickers and prints, and earrings infused with “forest magic.” After intermission, Denzel allots time for an open mic session where one may share something they’ve written in the past or even their finished version of the prompt of the day! Regardless, it is a wonderful space to share and garner feedback.

At Community Poetry, you may traverse over mountain tops in a biome poem or write a poem in an underwater submarine found in a National Geographic book. It is a weekly space for anyone to let go of everyday stressors and reground themselves in the courtyard of a cafe with tweeting birds, deliciously comfy beverages, the whistling wind, and the warm rays of the sun. It is a space to create something, be transported somewhere, and connect with the community.

Now, that you have a somewhat rundown of Community Poetry, I hope to see you at the next one. Denzel makes sure to inspire everyone who attends and shares these prompts on his Instagram (@DJGStPete) for those who can’t.