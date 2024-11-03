Sticking with Teaching: Why I’m in It for the Long Haul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Everyone has that one teacher. The one who changed their life, showed them kindness, believed in them, and cared about them. My teacher was my high school English teacher, who despite all my errors, believed in me and took the time to see who I could really be. He’s the reason I decided to teach – among other things – but what is keeping me here? Many teachers are leaving the profession because they feel undervalued and aren’t receiving adequate support and pay for the work they do. I haven’t had a single positive response to my decision to become a teacher, which says a lot, not just about how society views the profession but how uninformed it is about the facets of teaching. Here’s why I’m sticking with education:

The Money

With my six figure salary as a teacher, I should be comfortable…said absolutely no teacher ever. No teacher enters the profession because they know they will live a life of luxury. Many educators come out of college with debt and struggle to stay afloat their first few years. Not to mention the higher your degree, the higher your pay which ultimately means more student debt. However, my mom always said to me, “I’d rather you do something you love, than spend forever in a career you hate.” To me, if I’m spending the money to get a degree, why shouldn’t be in something I know I’ll love to do long term. I used to want to work in psychiatry, which is a big pay increase from teaching, but I knew in the long term I would just end up bored. Plenty of teachers find ways to pick up jobs in the summer or make extra money throughout the year to sustain themselves, and so will I. My students and my love for teaching make the job worth it, not the pay.

The work

I’ve loved to read ever since my grandma showed me Harry Potter at six years old. Move over Magic Tree House, I was on to bigger and better things. Because of this, I was able to help all my friends sound out words and string together sentences. My teachers caught on early and I was always a teacher’s helper or assigned to sit next to the kids who needed a bit more help. I never realized how much I enjoyed it until someone told me to make a career out of it, and of course I said, “Teaching? Ew no.” I was so used to hearing my family, the news, and basically everyone saying that teaching is a thankless job and that I wouldn’t make any money. I never stopped to think of everything I get to do as a teacher. I get to share my love of reading, grammar, writing, and more with so many students and watch them develop their own love for English as well. I learn new things from my students each day and there isn’t a day where they don’t surprise me. I also really love creating lesson plans which sounds totally weird but it scratches my ADHD brain just right. I know that everyday won’t be great, and not everyone will love me or English or school, but that’s okay. As long as my students feel safe, grow as people, and take at least one thing from my class I’m happy. If you aren’t passionate about the work you’re doing, you’ll never make a difference. Nappy.com

The Students