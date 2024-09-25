Personally, I Prefer Sleep: A Look Back At My Struggle Bus Freshman Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

If I had heard the words “freshman year of college” when I was a high school senior, I would have imagined partying, going to football games, joining clubs, making a bunch of friends, and life being perfect. Little did I know that my freshman year would feel more like getting stuck in quicksand.

Many people glorify the college experience, but few talk about the struggles — both academic and personal — that you might face. That’s why I want to share my experience from freshman year.

Originally from Pennsylvania, I moved to Tampa to attend USF. Like many out-of-state students, I missed my family. I didn’t know anyone here, and I felt lonely for the first few weeks until I finally made friends. The loneliness eased but never completely went away. I was placed in an off-campus apartment with three 25-year-olds, while I was only 18. I ended up being the only one cleaning the apartment (gross!). Classes weren’t that bad at first.

Then spring semester hit. I started my architecture classes, and the workload was insane. I began pulling all-nighters four to five times a week. I developed a serious caffeine addiction, especially with energy drinks, which led to a near heart attack. One morning, I woke up shaking, with severe heartburn. On top of that, I was constantly fighting with my roommates — one even burned a hole in my kitchen towel and hid it on the balcony. Like, what?! My friends didn’t understand why I was always so busy and felt I was ignoring them. I cried at least twice a week. Spring semester was my breaking point.

This semester, I’ve changed my sleep schedule, started eating better, and have been working out consistently. Things are improving (or so I hope). I think it’s important to share these kinds of stories so others know they’re not alone and that it will get better.