girl laying in bed feeling stressed out
Photo by Kinga Cichewicz from Unsplash
Personally, I Prefer Sleep: A Look Back At My Struggle Bus Freshman Year

If I had heard the words “freshman year of college” when I was a high school senior, I would have imagined partying, going to football games, joining clubs, making a bunch of friends, and life being perfect. Little did I know that my freshman year would feel more like getting stuck in quicksand.

Many people glorify the college experience, but few talk about the struggles — both academic and personal — that you might face. That’s why I want to share my experience from freshman year.

Originally from Pennsylvania, I moved to Tampa to attend USF. Like many out-of-state students, I missed my family. I didn’t know anyone here, and I felt lonely for the first few weeks until I finally made friends. The loneliness eased but never completely went away. I was placed in an off-campus apartment with three 25-year-olds, while I was only 18. I ended up being the only one cleaning the apartment (gross!). Classes weren’t that bad at first.

Then spring semester hit. I started my architecture classes, and the workload was insane. I began pulling all-nighters four to five times a week. I developed a serious caffeine addiction, especially with energy drinks, which led to a near heart attack. One morning, I woke up shaking, with severe heartburn. On top of that, I was constantly fighting with my roommates — one even burned a hole in my kitchen towel and hid it on the balcony. Like, what?! My friends didn’t understand why I was always so busy and felt I was ignoring them. I cried at least twice a week. Spring semester was my breaking point.

This semester, I’ve changed my sleep schedule, started eating better, and have been working out consistently. Things are improving (or so I hope). I think it’s important to share these kinds of stories so others know they’re not alone and that it will get better.

Rose Long

USF '27

Hello! My name is Rose Long and I am originally from Johnstown, Pennsylvania. In high school, I participated in cheerleading, dance, Mini-THON, and many other extracurricular activities. Graduating from Bishop McCort High School, I moved to Tampa, Florida this year to attend the University of South Florida. Right now, I am in the pre-architecture program, but I hope to get into the graduate program after my sophomore year. If I do get into the program, I will be in college for a total of six years and graduate with my master's degree. A few of my personal interests include reading, cheerleading, traveling, baking, fun earrings, drawing, volunteering, and more. My craziest pair of earrings are either my sharks or my dinosaurs. In the future, I want to explore other interests such as animal conservation or gardening.