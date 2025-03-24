Paint the Town Blue: What “Arcane’s” Success Means for Video Game Adaptations, the Animation Industry, and the Future of Inclusive Storytelling

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Few video game adaptations have made as profound an impact as Arcane. Riot Games’ animated series, based on the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends, was an instant sensation upon its Netflix release, topping charts in over 75 countries and garnering widespread critical acclaim. The show, created in collaboration with Fortiche Productions, boasts breathtaking animation, powerfully layered storytelling, and a level of emotional depth rarely seen in adaptations of gaming franchises. But Arcane is more than just an animated series — it’s an exemplary testament to the potential of video game adaptations, immersive animation, and more inclusive storytelling.

Raising the Bar for Video Game Adaptations

For years, video game adaptations have been met with skepticism, as many failed to capture the essence of their source material. Films like Far Cry (2008), Monster Hunter (2020), and Doom (2005) suffered from poor storytelling, lackluster execution, and a failure to resonate with both gamers and mainstream audiences. However, Arcane shattered this trend by proving that game adaptations could be both artistically ambitious and narratively compelling.

Riot Games made a bold move by investing over $250 million into the series, making it the most expensive animated series ever. This price tag is a testament to the developer’s commitment to quality storytelling rather than just capitalizing on an existing fanbase. Riot’s co-founder and chief product officer, Marc Merrill, makes this abundantly clear, saying “We’re more than comfortable with the spend it took to deliver a show that was worthy of our players’ time.”

Unlike previous video game adaptations that prioritized action over narrative depth, Arcane took a character-first approach, focusing on the emotional journey of sisters Vi and Jinx. The result is a deeply human story that resonated with both longtime League of Legends players and newcomers alike.

The Rise of Immersive and Expressive Animation

One of the defining aspects of Arcane‘s success lies in its animation. The show’s stunning art style, developed through Riot’s partnership with Fortiche Productions, blends 2D textures with dynamic 3D models, creating a visual experience that is both fresh and timeless. Unlike conventional 3D animation, which can sometimes seem rigid or artificial, Arcane’s animation breathes life into each frame, delivering fluid action sequences and emotionally charged moments.

And the animation industry has taken note. Arcane’s ability to push the boundaries of visual storytelling has set a new standard, proving that high-budget, artistically ambitious animation can thrive in mainstream entertainment. With its four Primetime Emmy Awards and sixteen Annie Awards, Arcane has solidified itself as a milestone in animation history, inspiring other studios to pursue similar projects that prioritize artistic expression over cost-cutting.

The Importance of Diverse and Inclusive Storytelling

Beyond its technical achievements, Arcane also stands as a triumph for diversity in storytelling. The show features a cast of multifaceted characters, each with their own struggles, ambitions, and moral complexities. The inclusion of various representations, including race, gender, sexuality, mental health, and disability, feels authentic and meaningful. Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship, for example, is subtly woven into the narrative rather than being reduced to tokenism.

In an industry where diversity and representation are still often treated as an afterthought, Arcane demonstrates that inclusivity enhances storytelling rather than detracts from it. By exploring themes of class struggle, trauma, and identity through a diverse lens, the series provides a rich, immersive world that speaks to a global audience.

What’s Next?

The success of Arcane is likely to influence the entertainment industry for years to come. Its success has already sparked conversations about the potential of video game adaptations when handled with care and creativity. Additionally, its groundbreaking animation style may encourage studios to take more risks, investing in expressive, artist-driven projects rather than relying on safe, formulaic approaches.

The series saw its conclusion this past November, but its legacy continues to grow. The series has proven that video game adaptations don’t have to be shallow cash grabs, that animation can be both breathtaking and emotionally powerful, and that diverse storytelling isn’t just necessary — it’s the future of entertainment. In painting the town blue, Arcane has set a new gold standard.