The Heart of Arcane Season Two: Its Refreshing Representation of Female Characters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

When Arcane debuted in 2021, it quickly captured audiences’ attention not just for its breathtaking animation and gripping storylines, but also for its diverse, refreshing approach to character representation. With the recent release of Season 2, the show has outdone itself, particularly in the portrayal of women. The female characters in Arcane are complex, multi-dimensional, and human — free from the typical clichés and constraints that often box women into rigid archetypes in film and television. Season 2 delivers a level of representation that feels authentic and empowering, without ever feeling preachy or forced. Unlike many writers who feel the need to highlight the uniqueness of “non-traditional” characters and repeatedly emphasize the message that “it’s okay to be different,” Arcane subtly avoids this trap. By doing so, it allows these traits to simply be a natural part of the characters, rather than focusing on their differences.

One of the most striking aspects of the show is its focus on female characters in a variety of roles. For far too long, the writing potential for female characters has been limited compared to their male counterparts. Arcane presents a world where female characters are not just a small supporting cast — they make up a substantial portion of the main ensemble. This is more than just a group of women with slightly different backgrounds. The female characters in Arcane span a wide range of ages, social statuses, ethnicities, and sexual orientations. What’s most refreshing, however, is the depth and development given to each of these characters. They are not mere reactions to male characters or plot devices. Each woman has a fully fleshed-out role, with her own motivations, flaws, and strengths — whether those are physical power, intelligence, manipulation, or influence. Female characters in Arcane aren’t confined to traditional roles like the mother, maiden, crone, or enchantress. They are not defined by a singular archetype but by their individuality, with rich backstories, motivations, flaws, and desires.

Even the show’s antagonist, Silco, is surrounded by formidable women like Sevika, his burly and brutal henchwoman, who proves that strength comes in all shapes and sizes. For one of the main characters, Vi, her strength and masculinity are not a spectacle; it isn’t pointed out or made the subject of her identity. She is simply a complex, multifaceted character whose strength is part of who she is — not her entire identity. The show also features powerful female figures in positions of authority, such as Mel, a noble and shrewd political leader, and Caitlyn, a determined and competent officer, alongside her mother, who is the head of her noble family. Both women hold significant political power in the world of Arcane, and their leadership feels earned and grounded, rather than tokenistic. The show additionally includes various forms of representation — disability, transgender, and LGBT identities — also without excessive focus or dramatization. For instance, Caitlyn and Vi’s romantic relationship is shown with subtlety and grace. Their attraction to one another is conveyed through a couple of brief, meaningful moments, and there’s no dramatic coming-out narrative. It’s simply a natural part of who they are. In a show as politically charged as Arcane, these women are not defined by their gender; they are defined by their intelligence, ambition, and the choices they make.

Arcane’s portrayal of women and its ability to integrate diverse representation without making it the focal point is commendable. In doing this, Arcane demonstrates that the best way to normalize diversity is to make it just part of the story, not the entire focus.

This is exactly the kind of representation we need more of in the media.