This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid Harry Styles listener, watcher, and lover, I felt it was only right that I share my favorite songs from all the albums. I’ll admit I was a little late to the solo Harry Styles game, joining the bandwagon in 2019 after being a Niall girl for all of One Direction. Ever since then, I’ve been hooked. Here are some of my top 8 Harry Styles songs from all the albums!

1. from the dining table

Oh my god. If one song could play on repeat in my brain all the time, it’d be this one. I know this is a breakup song, and there have been times I’ve cried to it like one. But for some reason this song always brings me back to my mom. After she had gotten sick in 2015 with pancreatic cancer, our lives were never the same. I lost the mom I grew up with, and instead she was replaced with a different, less kind and empathetic version. Then when she passed away, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I’d already mourned my mom years prior, but I still wanted to hear her voice.

“We haven’t spoke since you went away, comfortable silence is so overrated” hits deep and makes me think of all the words I never got to say. The silence between us was always cold and distant, making me wish I could’ve said more to her when she was dying. “Maybe one day you’ll call me and tell me that you’re sorry too,” represents that feeling I have, the one that wishes my mom had apologized for the way she acted, but I know I’ll be left wondering. Such a beautiful masterpiece of a song, one that hits deep for me, and one that is written in such an introspective way.

2. kiwi

Moving on to a lighter favorite, let’s talk “Kiwi.” Talk about rock. It has an edge that makes it both catchy and a total head-banger. The repeated, “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business,” is sassy and delightful in the same breath, making you wonder “who in the world is having Harry Styles’ baby, and why is it not me?” The lyrics in Kiwi have double entendres up the wazoo, and figuring all of them out was one of my favorite pastimes. I celebrate you, Harry, you’ve given me such a refreshing banger. If only you could see my car rides with this on.

meet me in the hallway

This song falls in the same vein as “From the Dining Table.” This song, for me, is not just about losing a person, but a sense of identity or stability. After I lost my mom, I felt like I lost part of myself in the process. She had taken over my life and made my decisions for me for so long that I didn’t know who I was without her. The repeated, “I gotta get better, I gotta get better,” defined my life for a period of time. It’s what I cried to in the shower and repeated to myself day in and day out.

I thought I needed to get over my grief, when really I needed to move through it. “Maybe we’ll work it out,” was that light at the end of the tunnel for me, saying maybe I’ll work it out. Maybe I won’t need that “morphine” Harry talks about. To this day, this song is still one of my top favorites, because it was there for me in my time of need.

4. fine line

“Fine Line” is about navigating heartbreak, love, and learning to be okay through it. I’ve probably listened to “Fine Line” throughout all my breakups to reassure myself that I’ll be alright. “You sunshine, you temptress, my hand’s at risk, I fold,” is such a powerful couple of lines to me because he’s talking about being drawn to someone even though you might get hurt and give in anyway. I haven’t always chosen the right person to be with, but at least I know I’m not alone in that. The overall vibe of “Fine Line” is bittersweet and cathartic, and the repetition of “We’ll be a fine line, we’ll be alright” shows that even when things get messy, we’ll be okay.

5. matilda

Oh “Matilda,” the brave girl that you are. Nothing hurts quite as good as “Matilda” does. Harry perfectly captured the essence of the little girl Matilda and what it means to find a family that loves you for you. I got lucky and love the majority of my family very much, but I know what it’s like to feel like you never fit into their world. That’s why I’ve created my own family of friends and have learned to love even the deadest parts of myself. If home hurts, you don’t have to go. Harry sings what everyone forgets to do: let it go.

6. carla’s song

I have a special attachment to “Carla’s Song” because my mom’s name was Carla. Even through everything, I still loved her very deeply and it feels like she’s almost speaking to me through the song. The repeated, “It’s all waiting there for you,” feels like coming home to her cooking in the kitchen or watching her laugh at the same movies. It honestly is all there waiting for me. This song feels like reflection and it’s warm, nostalgic, and a little bittersweet all rolled into one. Thank you, Harry. This really touches my soul.

7. pop

Claps all around for “Pop.” This song is my jam. I’m always blasting this in my car at full volume. Pop feels restless and electric, like chasing something you can’t pin down. It’s about being drawn to something (or someone) that’s thrilling and maybe a little chaotic, letting go of restraint and reveling in the rush, even if you know it’s not going to end well. Wonderfully done, Harold.

8. the waiting game

This is another introspective song that feels honest, not just about relationships but about avoiding problems. “The Waiting Game” is about recognizing that just waiting –for love, answers, and life to change– doesn’t actually make anything happen, and that this kind of passive behavior often leaves you right where you started (or worse). I’ve been guilty of playing the waiting game, but like Harry says, “It all adds up to nothing.” It pulls you into a thoughtful space, despite the album’s dance-centered production. Another 10/10, Mr. Styles.

honorable mentions

Some honorable, unreleased mentions that definitely hit are “Complicated Freak” and “Baby Honey.” “Complicated Freak” is next level and definitely deserved a spot on one of his albums, but I won’t complain because I already have it downloaded! “Baby Honey” is another banger with catchy earworms and a fun sound. I love listening to it when I’m in a good mood, celebrating a great day. Both songs are super fun to listen to, and I recommend checking X for downloads!