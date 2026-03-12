Is Harry Styles Latest Album Worth Listening to?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long four years, Harry Styles has officially returned with a brand new album. Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally is a personal and vulnerable journey of his life over the past few years. It feels open and honest, touching on deep fears over pop music. To help you understand the album, I’ve decided to review all of the tracks and give a bit of an analysis.

Aperture:

“Aperture” truly sets the scene for the entire album. It embodies purple and blue strobe lights, the rhythm of your sneakers hitting the concrete to the beat, and sweat glistening on your neck and you dance freely. It feels like youthful naivety and acceptance of brightness spilling through personal cracks. Harry weaves through the idea of vulnerability while keeping the sound upbeat and light.

American Girls:

Track two takes a slightly different sound, though it’s also in my top three on the album. While “Aperture” feels crowded, “American Girls” feels refreshing, like taking a walk outside in a brand new big city. It’s upbeat and light, yet also isolating as Harry laments on his friends finding love, yet never discussing himself in love. His voice sounds distant from the meaning. However, listening feels like wind blowing through your hair, and the chorus reminds me of a One Direction song.

Ready, Steady, Go!:

Fans of his first album will love this song. It has dark undertones and the bass pumps heavily. Love isn’t prevalent in the lyrics, but infatuation is. The lyrics take us on a short story of a fun fling, but not a long one. The “go” in “Ready, Steady, Go!” seems more of Harry waving someone away, rather than starting something new.

Are You Listening yet?:

“Are You Listening yet?” feels like a slap in the face; a wake up call to reality. It’s acknowledging the moments where you have no choice but to listen to whatever is begging for your attention. The beat is quick and feels like a chase, and the repetition is effective and fun.

Taste Back:

“Taste Back” feels reminiscent as an old lover seems to be coming back after experiencing life on their own. However, this song isn’t inherently sad; it feels like watching someone regain their spark they once lost and realize their appreciation for love. This song’s instrumentals almost drown out his voice and it ebbs and flows with the song.

The Waiting Game:

The fun sound of this song disguises the true meaning. It addresses someone constantly chasing the idea of love, but never having something true and real, just something temporary to satisfy them in the moment. Nothing will happen unless you put in the effort to truly have something last.

Season Two Weight Loss:

Going into this song, I wasn’t sure what to expect. The name worried me as it touched on a finicky topic nonchalantly. However, I appreciate the sentiment of sitting down, reflecting, and realizing how much stronger you have become from where you once started. While it’s not my favorite, it offers a break in the album, almost separating it into two pieces.

Coming up Roses:

We’ve officially made it to my absolute favorite song on the album “Coming Up Roses” is not only beautifully crafted but also beautifully produced. The song discusses fears about compatibility and committed relationships, yet how everything seems to be okay when it’s just the two of you. Towards the end, a brilliant violin piece plays, making the song sound more of a love song rather than a worried ballad. I’ve seen many different interpretations, however, I believe that towards the end, it switches the perspective from incompatibility to romance.

Pop:

“Pop” feels like Harry talking to the audience about his fears of being an artist. The challenge of releasing new, fun, and interesting content to keep his audience’s attention is talked about here is a fun and almost ironic pop song. This is another song fans of the original album will likely lean towards.

Dance No More:

“Dance No More,” is funky and soulful. Disco all the time is prevalent here as the music is fun and contradicts the title. This song talks about learning to both work and appease others, but also to play and enjoy living your own life.

Painting By Numbers:

This is another one of my personal favorites. To me, it’s a beautiful narrative of watching the life you created pass by you slowly each day. Every moment of intention playing out, and seeing the effects of your creation. The melody is cathartic and it feels like swaying with your hands around your friends’ waists.

Carla’s Song:

We’ve finally reached the last song of the album. Harry’s House lovers will be very fond of this one. It feels intimate and personal. To me, it sounds like the good things that are meant for you are coming. It’s letting go but accepting a new positive future. It brings this personal coming of age story to an end.