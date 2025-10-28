My October Favorites: The Little Things Getting Me Through Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was in middle school I used to absorb the content of my favorite Youtubers weekly. I was watching creators such as Liza Koshy, MyLifeAsEva, Cassie Diamond, and Ryland Adams (because I watched him on Clevver LONG before he met Shane.) I would watch try on hauls, comedy skits, back to school videos, etc. Like every other child at the time, I wanted to be a Youtuber. I never posted on YouTube though because my mom had a rule that I couldn’t post my face publicly until I was 18. In hindsight, I am really thankful that she had that rule. I still sometimes wish I was a famous influencer making fun content. I thought I could write a Her Campus article on some of my October favorites and somewhat live that childhood dream of mine. Without further ado, here are my favorite things this month!

A drink I have been loving this month is the Salted Maple Flat White from Buddy Brew. A flat white is similar to a latte but with less milk. Buddy Brew uses a salted vanilla cold foam on top of the drink. I had never had a flat white before nor had I tried coffee with salt. After my first sip, I was obsessed! I’m so sad that this is only a seasonal drink because the flat white has been my Wednesday morning treat this fall term!

Another thing I have been loving is my new Owala! I bought the brand new 30oz FreeSip Sway in Eutalypus. The new FreeSip had made some changes from the original Owala we all know and love. The new model is car-cup-holder-friendly and has a lock on the lid. I especially love the new lock design because I have dropped my old Owala before and it hit the open button when it fell, causing all the contents of my cup to spill all over the floor. Now with the lock, that is prevented from happening. Overall, I really like my new cup. Now for the important question… Do I leave this cup bare or cover it in stickers?

Next on my list of favorites for this month is Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. I know what you’re thinking, and no, I was not infiltrated by the middle school Sephora girls wave. In fact, whenever I see a child under the age of 18 in that store, I hold my items close to my chest so they don’t think I’m holding something they can sample.

Over the summer, I wanted to get something new for my daily beauty routine and I picked up the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in the shade, Cherry. It’s nice, light weight, and not sticky whatsoever! It just perfectly sits on my lips and eventually absorbs into them. Once October hit, I realized the pinky color of the Cherry shade was no longer working with my autumn vibe. So, I picked up the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in the shade, Brown Sugar. Brown Sugar has more of a cool, darker tone. It smells SO GOOD and now I feel like I live in a small town in the Northeast. This fall, I cannot leave my home without lip balm on and without it in my purse so I can reapply throughout the day.

Lastly, on my October favorites list is audiobooks. Over the summer, I was a reading machine and since starting this new term, I haven’t been able to keep up with reading as much. During the summer, my cousins and I formed a bookclub. With all of us having busy schedules we didn’t plan to have meetings every month, just when we had all finished the book. We picked out the first book in July and by October, the both had finished and I had made very little progress.

One of my cousins who is currently in nursing school suggested I listen to the book. So I checked out Spotify and learned they offer 15 hours of audiobooks monthly in their premium plan. During my 30 minute commute to campus I listened to the book and was able to finish it within a week! This experience changed something within me. I loved getting to listen to a book in the car. So now, I am all in with audiobooks. Currently, I’m listening to The Pumpkin Spice Cafe which was recommended in Her Campuses very own, Anneliz Romero’s article Autumn Reads: Books I’m Reading This Sweater Weather.

I really appreciate the act of sharing. When we share things we enjoy, it allows us to learn about new things that may turn into a new favorite and vice versa. I hope by reading this article, you were able to find something new to love!