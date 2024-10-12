My Favorite Go-To Meals As A Lazy College Student

I never used to cook. Frankly, I hated it. I thought it was confusing and messy and a waste of time. Why bother making something tasty when you’re just gonna eat in a few minutes and sh*t it out afterward?
Yes, believe me, I am equally horrified by my very silly thoughts. Honestly, it kind of terrifies me how willing I was to never enjoy food, because I’m looking at my life now and some of my happiest moments are spent cooking, eating, and sharing food with the people I love. Before, I never used to eat anything but plain grilled chicken and PB&Js, but now, even imagining using those little seasonings (and by little I mean genuinely nothing, like not even salt and pepper), I feel genuinely distraught. What I didn’t realize before was that food is such a beautiful concept. In collaboration with all sorts of science-terms that I don’t really understand, it provides us with the nourishment our body needs to function! And even better, it tastes delicious!
I’m so lucky to have such inspiring and kind people in my life to show me how flavorful life can truly be. So, in an attempt to reminisce about my favorite go-to meals and recommend my favorites to others, here are my top 3 favorite meals as a lazy college student!
- Kielbasa Pasta
-
I came across Kielbasa last year. It is a super yummy Polish sausage made from pork, turkey, or beef (or all three)! It almost always comes pre-cooked, so all you have to do is heat it up in the pan. Cooking meat is always an intimidating trial — salmonella haunts my subconscious — so I’ve been on the lookout for different recipes that don’t require hyper-vigilance in the kitchen. Pairing this sausage with some pasta, some greens, and some alfredo sauce makes for a super easy recipe that fills you up! Personally, I like using spinach or broccoli in my pasta, but I’m sure any leafy green would do great as a pairing.
- Cook the pasta: Choose whatever pasta shape you prefer — think spaghetti goes great with this recipe — and place it in a pot of boiling water to cook until tender. Once it’s the consistency you like, drain the pasta water and leave it in the pot while you wait for everything else to finish.
- Brown the kielbasa: While the pasta cooks, slice the kielbasa into 1-inch-wide pieces. Once the pan is heated to medium (3-5), add a little olive oil and “cook” the sausage until it’s browned.
- Cook your greens: This step really just depends on what vegetable you choose to use! For this recipe, I used spinach, so I cooked it after the kielbasa with more oil and salt and pepper.
- Combine: Put the kielbasa and spinach (or veggie of your choosing) into the pasta pot. Then, you will take 1-2 bottles of alfredo sauce and dump them in. With a large spoon, combine everything together so everythings equally covered. Afterward, I like to add some salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and if I’m craving it, some crushed red pepper flakes!
- Baked Broccoli Mac & Cheese
-
I know baking can be scary, especially when it isn’t directly listed on the back of a Betty Crocker box, but I assure you, you can do this! All you need is some box mac and cheese, shredded cheese, butter, and broccoli! It’s my go-to if I’m craving some warm leftovers for the week. Perfect for a movie day or in preparation for period day 1!
- Prep the broccoli: Wash the broccoli with water, then slice across the stem to divide it into smaller, more bite-sized pieces.
- Cook the mac and cheese: Just like you would any other box, you’ll put the pasta in a pot of boiling water to cook. But before letting it get to that perfectly soft texture, remove it and set aside. You’ll want it still kinda hard so it doesn’t turn to mush in the oven.
- Boil the broccoli: Right before you finish the mac and cheese, add your cut-up broccoli and boil until it’s a vibrant green color. Remember, you still want it hard, so don’t leave it too long. This usually takes 5 minutes.
- Make the cheese sauce: Strain the pasta and broccoli, and in the empty pot, melt together a tablespoon of butter and the cheese sauce ingredients from your box. Pour in about ½ cup of milk, or enough to thicken the sauce to your liking. After you’re all done, put the broccoli and pasta back in the pot and smother them with cheesy goodness.
- Oven: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and cook for 10-15 minutes. (Or you can just follow what the back of your mac and cheese box says if provided!)
- Prep the pan: I usually opt for a pie or cake pan so that the cheese has room to layer. Butter or spray the pan, then put all of that lovely mush together. Add shredded cheese, breadcrumbs, bacon bits, some seasonings (I recommend the holy trinity: pepper, salt, and garlic powder), and anything your heart desires!
- Cool down: Once it’s done, remove it from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes before eating.
- Honey Garlic Pork Chops and Rice Bowl
-
Finally, we have my new favorite recipe, the lovely honey garlic pork chop and rice bowl! This recipe tastes equally delicious with chicken, but because chicken/salmonella is terrifying, I became best buddies with the pork chops in the Aldi freezer section. All you have to do is thaw that baby out, season it like Gordan Ramsey is staring you down, and cook until brown. Oh! And for the rice, I usually rely on my handy-dandy rice cooker, but by all means, you are more than capable of making perfectly fluffy rice in a pot! But definitely make more than enough servings of rice because leftover rice is perfect for fried rice! Finally, I didn’t include any specific veggies for this recipe, but I would recommend adding some edamame or asparagus!
- Prep the pork: Once your pork chops are thawed, season them with pepper, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and crushed red pepper flakes.
- Chop garlic: Nothing special, just dice up 5 cloves of garlic as small as you can. You’ll use this for the sauce later.
- Cook the rice: (For this recipe, I’ll be referencing a rice cooker.) Wash 1-3 cups of rice (depending on how much you want) until the water is almost clear. Then, pour out enough water so that there is only a fingertip length left from the top of your rice to the top of the water. Put it in the rice cooker and have that cooking in the background. I recommend following the steps listed on the back of your bag of rice if you’re feeling doubtful!
- Cook the pork: Heat up a pan to levels 4-6 and add olive oil. Add your pork chops to the pan and flip them once they turn from pink to brown. If your chops are extra thick you might want to hold the sides to the pan to allow the pork to cook completely. Finally, there’s no shame in cutting your meat to be safe. Do what makes you feel comfortable!
- Make your sauce: Now for the best part! After removing the pork chops from the pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter on low heat (we don’t want to burn the sauce). Add your minced garlic until it’s browned and then add in about 3 tablespoons of soy sauce and stir. Once it’s to your liking, add around a cup of honey in and stir. Finally, add some black pepper and red pepper flakes. Alter the amounts as you please and adjust the flavors as you see fit!
- Combine: With everything all cooked and ready, add your rice to a bowl, put your pork chops on top, add some sauce on top, and if you had chosen to do so, a preferred veggie.
-
Okay so that’s that! I hope you try some of these at home and let me know what you think! And if you make any changes definitely share them because I love to try new things. Alright, toodaloo girlies!