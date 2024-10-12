My Favorite Go-To Meals As A Lazy College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

I never used to cook. Frankly, I hated it. I thought it was confusing and messy and a waste of time. Why bother making something tasty when you’re just gonna eat in a few minutes and sh*t it out afterward?

Yes, believe me, I am equally horrified by my very silly thoughts. Honestly, it kind of terrifies me how willing I was to never enjoy food, because I’m looking at my life now and some of my happiest moments are spent cooking, eating, and sharing food with the people I love. Before, I never used to eat anything but plain grilled chicken and PB&Js, but now, even imagining using those little seasonings (and by little I mean genuinely nothing, like not even salt and pepper), I feel genuinely distraught. What I didn’t realize before was that food is such a beautiful concept. In collaboration with all sorts of science-terms that I don’t really understand, it provides us with the nourishment our body needs to function! And even better, it tastes delicious!

I’m so lucky to have such inspiring and kind people in my life to show me how flavorful life can truly be. So, in an attempt to reminisce about my favorite go-to meals and recommend my favorites to others, here are my top 3 favorite meals as a lazy college student!