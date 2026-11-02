More Than a Romance: What the New Sense and Sensibility Has to Offer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



There’s something slightly intimidating about making a new movie out of a story that has already been adapted so famously. Sense and Sensibility is not exactly new to the big screen, especially after the 1995 adaptation became such a beloved version of Jane Austen’s novel. So when I first heard that another adaptation was coming, I immediately wondered: What could this one possibly do differently?

At first, I wasn’t so sure I needed another version. I’ve gotta say, I’m a sucker for the classics. Redoing a story can get repetitive, sometimes losing the heart of the original. And with books? Key moments can often get lost in translation through movie adaptations. However, after watching the trailer, I’m genuinely excited for this one. The 2026 film seems to have its own take on Austen’s story, from its more natural-looking period setting to its focus on the relationship between sisters Elinor and Marianne. And honestly, that’s enough to make me want to see what this version has to offer.

Jane Austen has been gone for more than 200 years, and somehow, we’re still finding new ways to put her stories on screen. Honestly, I think that says a lot about why her books continue to work. The romances are obviously a huge part of it, but there’s so much more happening underneath them. This is especially true with Sense and Sensibility, which, at its heart, is a story about two sisters who could not be more different trying to navigate love, heartbreak, family, and growing up together. I think it’ll be great to see this side of the story given more of the spotlight, as it’s such an important theme and one that I feel goes deeper than a typical romance.

The new film is directed by Georgia Oakley and written by Diana Reid, with Daisy Edgar-Jones playing Elinor and Esmé Creed-Miles playing Marianne. The official trailer describes the movie as a story of both “love and sisterhood”, which honestly feels pretty important when thinking about what makes this adaptation different (Focus Features). Because yes, Sense and Sensibility is a romance. There are love interests, heartbreak, yearning, and all of the other aspects expected from a Jane Austen adaptation. But, at its core, it’s also just about two sisters. Despite their differences, Elinor and Marianne share a bond that carries them through heartbreak, uncertainty, and the challenges of growing up, reminding us that love isn’t limited to romantic relationships.

Elinor is more reserved and controlled, while Marianne is much more emotional and outspoken, making this contrast an essential part of their relationship. They don’t just disagree about romance, but approach basically everything differently. That’s why I’m actually really interested in seeing how much this new film focuses on Elinor and Marianne themselves, bringing more depth to both their characters and their stories, rather than only focusing on who they end up with.

That’s also why I feel like this version of the adaptation works, especially in today’s day and age. I feel like we’ve been seeing more movies lately that understand a meaningful relationship doesn’t always have to be romantic. Sometimes the friendship, sisterhood, or family relationship is the love story. And, obviously, a hopeless romantic like me still wants to see the romance in Sense and Sensibility. Give me the longing glances, complicated feelings, and those “Will they, or won’t they?” moments. But there’s something very special about a female friendship that holds such a strong, deep and unconditional love, giving the idea of soulmates a whole different meaning. With Elinor and Marianne, that relationship is even more interesting because they’re sisters. They can annoy each other, disagree with each other, and completely misunderstand each other, but they still know each other in a way their romantic interests can’t. They’re not perfect, but they are there for each other in a way that makes their relationship feel just as important as the romances happening around them.

It seems like the 2026 adaptation is leaning into that idea. Edgar-Jones has talked about the sisterhood as one of the parts of the film she is most proud of, while Oakley has described the sisters’ relationship as more “symbiotic”, with both women learning from each other rather than Marianne simply needing to learn from Elinor (Reuters). And honestly, I love that. It makes me want to watch the movie not just to find out who everyone falls in love with, but to see how Elinor and Marianne change because of each other.

Because maybe the most interesting story isn’t always about who you marry. Sometimes it’s about the person who knows you before you have everything figured out.

Now, go watch the movie and see what you think!

Works Cited

Focus Features. “Sense and Sensibility.” Focus Features, 2026.

Reuters. “‘Sense and Sensibility’ Stars Champion Sisterhood in New Austen Adaptation.” Reuters, 16 Sept. 2026.



