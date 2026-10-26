‘Sense and Sensibility’: Can There Ever Be Too Much Austen?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for the movie Sense and Sensibility**

Sense and Sensibility was the first novel Jane Austen published. She began writing it when she was 20, in 1795, and finished it by 1811. Sense and Sensibility isn’t my favorite Austen novel, and while I do love most of the adaptations of the book, none of them managed to be my favorite either.

It’s important to acknowledge that, like many other Regency-era authors, Austen has seen a revival in the past few years. I think the reason for this is somewhat obvious (cough, Bridgerton, cough), and I don’t think that it’s a bad thing for people to be introduced to classics through television. Austen wouldn’t want us to gatekeep her work.

However, this influx means that there are more adaptations flooding the market. Since 2020, there have been at least three English-created Pride and Prejudice adaptations: the newest Bridget Jones, The Other Bennet Sister, and the upcoming miniseries coming out on Netflix. Unique takes on the novels can be interesting, and people can like them. Just look at Death Comes to Pemberley or even Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

The 2026 Sense and Sensibility is said to be unique, a little odd, and even Brontë-esque, but as we’ve established, these things don’t make an adaptation “bad.” Now, do I think the movie was good? It’s slightly more complicated than that.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ Positives

I watched the film only a few days after it came out. I tried to avoid spoilers. Sense and Sensibility has been done hundreds of times, so if I did happen to encounter any, it wouldn’t matter. I’ll start with what I liked about the film.

Sense and Sensibility is a beautiful movie. The cinematography is fantastic, and it’s one of the reasons why I’ll probably rewatch it into oblivion. There are so many great shots that made me gape at the screen in wonder. I also loved the costumes and how period-accurate they were. I could tell how much thought went into making this movie as historically accurate as possible.

The supporting cast, from Fiona Shaw to Turlough Convery, was phenomenal. Any time the two were on screen together, the theater was full of laughter. Additionally, the chemistry, whether it was romantic, familial, or platonic, between the characters felt so tangible and well-done. Most of the cast feels like they stepped out of the 1800s and managed to make their way onto a studio lot.

One part of this version that was sort of unique was its portrayal of Elinor and Marianne’s relationship. In this film, these two were portrayed with so much respect and care. They felt like sisters. There was a scene with Elinor and Marianne at a ball that was so sweet, and it demonstrated how much they truly cared for one another.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ Negatives

Now, onto the parts that I didn’t like as much. Before I speak, I’ll preface this by saying that these actors are very talented people, and they do things every day that I can’t imagine doing even once.

There’s a scene towards the end where Colonel Brandon and Willoughby get into a bit of a tussle, and I didn’t like this part at all. I thought it was silly and out of place, and it felt like something you’d see #BookTok raving about. Nevertheless, I’ll say that it did demonstrate aspects of both of their characters. Brandon is noble, while Willoughby is a loser and a coward. I still hated it, though. I know it’s in the novel, but it’s only mentioned for a reason.

They also changed one of the most important aspects of the novel. I won’t exactly reveal what this aspect is, but it has something to do with Brandon’s ward.

The film makes Eliza much older than Willoughby. She’s around the same age as Brandon. In the novel, her naiveté parallels Marianne, and it reveals how truly cruel Willoughby is. It wasn’t a necessary change, in my opinion.

Marianne’s Character

Marianne is my favorite character in Sense and Sensibility. I first read the book and watched the 1995 adaptation when I was 16. I have mixed feelings about her portrayal here. I enjoyed how close she was to nature, how musical she was, and how much she felt like a dumb teenager, but in this movie, she felt reduced, even after her illness.

While Marianne and Brandon are my least favorite Austen couple, she’s still allowed to be herself around him. After her near-death experience, she felt so emotionless, and that was probably the point, but I still didn’t like it.

Even though I love the 1995 Sense and Sensibility, it did also have some book accuracy problems. They just didn’t seem as stark in comparison to 2026. Each adaptation is imperfect in its own way. I don’t think a movie isn’t worth watching if it’s not a 1:1 adaptation, but it does depend on how well these changes are written, acted, directed, et cetera. If they’re not undertaken with respect, why should fans watch?

The only person who can decide what to watch and when to watch is you. If you like Jane Austen, romance novels, or anything like that, you’ll probably enjoy the movie. Even though the new Sense and Sensibility isn’t my favorite Austen adaptation, nor is it my favorite movie of the year (if you haven’t watched Finding Emily, please do so!), I’m glad I went to go and see it. It’s a unique take on this classic tale that most of us know and love.

Personally, I don’t think there can ever be too much Austen; I love the books, and any adaptation will please me in some way. Except 2022’s Persuasion.

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