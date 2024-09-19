The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As many people may have realized, college is not like the movies. I wasn’t asked to join an all-girl acapella group the first week and Channing Tatum was definitely not an undercover cop at my school. In fact, my first year felt more like a horror movie for me. My ADHD overcame me, I felt more alone than ever, and I was on the brink of losing all my scholarships. I had officially hit rock bottom. But you know what people never tell you about rock bottom? It’s only up from there! If I had to tell my first-year self five things, it would be these: