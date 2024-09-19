As many people may have realized, college is not like the movies. I wasn’t asked to join an all-girl acapella group the first week and Channing Tatum was definitely not an undercover cop at my school. In fact, my first year felt more like a horror movie for me. My ADHD overcame me, I felt more alone than ever, and I was on the brink of losing all my scholarships. I had officially hit rock bottom. But you know what people never tell you about rock bottom? It’s only up from there! If I had to tell my first-year self five things, it would be these:
- Imposter Syndrome Is Normal
The minute I got here, I felt like I didn’t belong here. Despite the acceptance letter and scholarships, my brain said “How in the world did they let you in?” Turns out, the majority of the brains around me were saying the same thing to themselves. College is a completely new environment, it takes time to get used to. Trust that you are here for a reason!
- Don’t Overload Your Schedule
I attempted to take six classes my spring semester, which is a huge mistake for a first-year in college. On top of that, I was working twenty-five hours a week. I had stressed myself out so much that I was completely burnt out. I stopped completing assignments, going to work, and felt extremely stressed the entire time. I’m not saying it can’t be done, just make sure you know your limits!
- It’s Okay to Ask For Help
Everyone says that once you get to college, you’re an adult. While that’s technically true, no one ever really tells you what being an adult is like. I struggled to find a balance between school, work, and friendships, and it felt like I was lost. I didn’t reach out for help and things snowballed. When I finally reached out for help and support, I was met with tons of people willing to help me get better and improve on things. Without the support of my family and my professors, I wouldn’t have been able to get my grades up and my scholarships back. Knowing that I wasn’t alone helped to make things more bearable and now I graduate in a year! Just know that you’re never alone, and there will always be someone there to help.
- Time Management is Key
For months, I felt like I was drowning in a sea of class, homework, and work. It felt like I never had time for any of them! Any free time I had, I would spend it taking a nap or scrolling on my phone, which was definitely not beneficial. Over the summer, I learned what worked for me and kept calendars everywhere. In the mornings I would work, I would go to school twice a week, and the other weekdays I would work on my online classes. Once I found a routine that really worked for me, I was unstoppable! I’m not saying routines and schedules work for everyone, but it helped me visualize the time I had and use it wisely.
- Be Patient with Yourself
Adjusting to college life takes time! You may have setbacks, whether academically or personally, but that’s all part of the learning experience. Be kind to yourself, embrace the challenges, and remember that it’s okay to ask for help or make mistakes. My first year allowed me to see what worked for me and what didn’t, ultimately making me a stronger student and person. Take a deep breath and have fun, you deserve it!