How to Enjoy Being Alone on Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and while many friend groups are collaborating on costumes or hosting get-togethers with each other, over the years, I have often found myself alone. I’ve had many Halloweens where there was no one to celebrate with, share my excitement with, or even attend an event with. However, despite being physically alone during this holiday, I never found myself feeling lonely. There was a certain beauty in spending an October alone and finding comfort collecting my thoughts in the cold. These are my favorite ways to spend the spooky season by yourself.

The first step is the most important: Take pictures, as many as you can. It’s not performative to capture moments in your life that you think are memorable! Turn the mundane into magic. The more you memorialize, the more you have to look back on. I love to go back through my albums, it’s like looking at a digital diary I created. It also helps me recognize how exciting being in my own company can feel when you truly give into it. Take photos of the leaves changing colors, or the creative designs people have used to decorate their porches. Capture the gorgeous fall season you are getting to experience.

While being in public spaces alone can feel embarrassing to many, learning to embrace and acknowledge the beauty of being on your own time is rewarding. I love to take myself on fall themed solo dates during October. I start by picking a local coffee shop or bakery I haven’t been to and treating myself to an autumnal drink or pastry. The next step is to take my treats on a nature walk and play Halloween music in my headphones. One idea is to find a pumpkin patch and to purchase a few to decorate your home with.

I often have Halloween movies and soundtracks playing in the background of my apartment while I do mundane tasks, but I like to choose at least one day of the month to bake a fall dessert that matches the film. For example, one year I baked chocolate chip muffins while watching It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. A sweet, comforting, and warm dessert can also make your body and home feel safe, inviting, and comforting. Create and cultivate a cozy and pleasant safe place. Making your house feel like home can make Halloween so much more enjoyable.

Sometimes, the debilitating thoughts of being alone on such a social holiday can be overwhelming. Filling the silence with activities might minimize the sad feelings of solitude. If you have no event to attend this year on Halloween, there is no reason to feel embarrassed or behind. Having a group of friends can be exciting, but the most exciting thing is being able to be friends with yourself. It’s okay to take it slow this Halloween, and it is the perfect time to throw on your spooky pajamas and slippers, light an apple scented candle, and watch old horror films. Be your own best friend this October, and make the mundane magical.