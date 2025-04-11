Green Flags Fly: Why INDYCAR Deserves More Love and Attention from Gen Z

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

With its massive success, Netflix’s Drive to Survive has made Formula 1 the reigning champion of global motorsports fandom, but there’s another series that deserves your attention — INDYCAR. If you’re into fast-paced drama, nail-biting finishes, underdog stories, and a century-long history, then this is the series for you. Unlike F1, where the same few teams dominate year after year, INDYCAR delivers unpredictable, action-packed racing with closer competition, better fan experiences, and a forward-thinking approach to sustainability. It’s time for Gen Z to get on board.

Better Racing than Formula 1

To some, F1 can feel predictable. While Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes fight at the top of the leaderboard, the rest of the grid struggles to break through. INDYCAR, on the other hand, thrives on competition. Any driver on the grid can win a race, regardless of team or experience. With more overtakes, fewer team orders, and different track types — including street circuits, road courses, and high-speed ovals — every INDYCAR race brings something new to the table. The variety alone makes it more engaging than the usual F1 procession.

Way More Accessible to Fans

The cost of attending an F1 race can be prohibitive, driving many fans away. INDYCAR is significantly more affordable, making it easier for young fans to attend races without emptying their savings. General admission to an INDYCAR event can cost as little as $40, compared to the hundreds — or even thousands — needed for an F1 weekend.

Beyond price, INDYCAR offers a more interactive experience. Unlike the often-restricted F1 paddocks, INDYCAR races allow fans to get up close and personal with drivers, cars, and teams. Autographs, selfies, and behind-the-scenes access aren’t reserved for VIPs — they’re a part of the experience. Plus, with races taking place across the US (and Canada), American fans don’t have to wake up at 3 AM to watch their favorite drivers compete.

The Best Personalities in Motorsports

F1 drivers tend to have carefully curated, corporate-friendly personas. INDYCAR? Not so much. The drivers are refreshingly unfiltered, engaging with fans on social media and showing their real personalities without PR-polished statements. Drivers like Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, and Kyle Kirkwood are bringing new energy to the series, while veterans like Scott Dixon and Will Power continue to add to the sport’s legacy. Whether you’re looking for raw talent, charisma, or a good old-fashioned rivalry, INDYCAR has it all.

A Sustainability-Driven Future

Sustainability in motorsports is often more about marketing than creating meaningful change. INDYCAR, however, is taking legitimate steps toward reducing its environmental impact. In 2023, the series switched to 100% renewable race fuel, developed by Shell, made from second-generation ethanol sourced from sugarcane waste. This fuel cuts greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60% compared to traditional gasoline.

INDYCAR’s sustainability efforts don’t stop there. Firestone, the official tire supplier, has introduced race tires made with guayule rubber, a more sustainable alternative to traditional materials. The goal is to make sustainable racing technology mainstream by 2030. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) has ramped up its own sustainability initiatives, as the home of the historic Indy 500. As a sustainability intern at IMS and INDYCAR, I get to see firsthand how the series is actively working toward a more sustainable future — and it’s not just for show.

Drama, Rivalries, and On-Track Battles

If you love the rivalries and controversies of F1, you’ll feel right at home with INDYCAR. From last-lap duels to unexpected upsets, INDYCAR delivers the kind of drama that keeps fans on edge. Look no further than the 108th Running of the Indy 500, where Josef Newgarden passed Pato O’Ward in the third turn of the last lap to win the race. With team rivalries spanning decades, season-changing controversies, and Team Penske’s recent cheating scandal, the series always has something to focus on.

A Legacy of Innovation and History

Open-wheel racing was pioneered in America by driver Ray Harroun, who not only won the inaugural Indianapolis 500 in 1911 but also developed the rear-view mirror for his race car. Over the years, the series evolved alongside America, experiencing changes like a series split, new race formats, and the rise of legendary drivers like Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt. The reunification of the series in 2008 and the new leadership of Roger Penske in 2020 have set INDYCAR on a path toward an even brighter future.

Time to Tune In

F1 will always have its place in motorsports, but if you’re looking for closer racing, better fan experiences, and a sport that’s actively pushing for sustainability, INDYCAR might be the series for you. As the season gains momentum and a new wave of talent takes the spotlight, now is the perfect time to become a fan—before everyone else catches on.