Faith in the Midst of Chaos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a lot to balance during a normal week at university. Most students have four to five classes, hours of homework, jobs, and volunteer commitments for on-campus or off-campus groups. I’m now a seasoned pro at college life (read: a third year who only just started getting into a rhythm), and let me tell you, life quickly gains speed at the beginning of the semester and does not stop for a break before the end.

I’m no stranger to daily rushes of anxiety about submitting assignments on time, doing well at my job, and making sure I’m still giving time and love to my friendships and my family. For me, there’s also another aspect that I keep in balance, and that is my faith life.

I’m a practicing Catholic, and I’ve found a lot of comfort in my faith over the past few years.I’ve found a spiritual home at the Catholic Student Center just off campus. The USF Catholic community is amazing, and I am grateful to be a part of it.

As I’ve gotten older, the world has become more and more uncertain. I’ve stopped paying attention to the news and engaging in online platforms where the political rhetoric bogs down my mind. Everything seems imbued with a toxic pessimism, like the world is going to end imminently and we’re all doomed. It’s easy for me to get caught up in that line of thinking.

However, my faith and my religious traditions have offered me another path, one of steady comfort and steady progress through life. Catholics are required to attend Mass every Sunday, but it is also offered daily throughout the week. In my sophomore year, I recognized that going to Mass throughout the week helped my mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Since then, I have made an effort to schedule classes around the 12:30 p.m. Mass times at least once or twice a week so I have time to go and pray. The chapel of the Catholic Student Center is always filled with a reverent quiet, even as people filter in and out through the day. It’s not just a peaceful place to pray, but also a place to rest my mind and leave my worries at the door.

Another practice I adhere to (or attempt to) is praying the rosary every day. A rosary is a set of beads, usually connected by a central medal and a crucifix. While holding the beads, you can recite prayers or meditate on different aspects of Jesus’ life. I have found that praying the rosary is a great way to clear my mind and think about where I can focus on the things that really matter to me.

The world is always going to be crazy. Violence, hatred, and misunderstandings were prominent among humans long before we were here, and they’ll outlive us as well. But even in that, we don’t have to despair. People make peace with it however they see fit. Personally, I have found comfort in my religious traditions. They’re predictable, constant reminders of the love that I can cultivate in my community, and the love that God and others give me.