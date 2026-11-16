This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe the movie Mean Girls to be one of the most accurate depictions of girls and girlfriend relationships, and simply for that fact it’s incredibly relatable for millions and a cult classic. While yes, overdramatic at times with scenes exaggerating microdigs at others, the core values of the movie stand true to this day—that girls are mean, and finding a real friend is comparable to finding a needle in a haystack. So when you do find your person, like Meridith and Christina or Maya and Anna or the girls of Sex and the City, hold on to them tight.

A couple years ago, the term “Girl’s Girl” was introduced to social media, essentially meaning a girl that supports and uplifts other girls. And while the original core meanings of the term are true and honest, a certain genre of girls started using this term (or, more like abusing it) to defend their wrongs against other girls. Almost like a: “What I said wasn’t mean, I’m just being honest because I’m a girls girl!” type of way. This “Girl’s Girl” type of behavior was around even before the term emerged and can be seen countless times within the movie Mean Girls itself. For example, when Regina compliments a girl’s skirt only to say “that is the ugliest effing skirt I’ve ever seen” after, or when Janice convinces Cady to betray Regina with things like foot-cream-as-face-moisturizer and high-calorie protein bars. The true meaning of the movie is to show that all the characters in the movie were really mean girls, not just the Plastics.

One of the ways The Plastics set themselves apart from the rest of the school and overall society is through their art of exclusion. No one has what they have and no one can do what they do the way they do it. It’s seen in the pink they wear on Wednesdays, the exclusivity of sitting with them at lunch, and the nipple cut-out tank tops. They’re almost out of reach to everyone else. Seeing the movie Mean Girls for the first time was like watching my life laid out before me—and I was Cady—especially being a military child who was constantly moving from school to school trying to fit in above all else. Mean Girls is incredibly relatable for me and many other girls because it was an accurate representation of exclusion and hostility among girls, as unfortunate as it is to say. Though, please don’t take this as a bitter rant. Just like in the movie, I and many other girls have found true friendships along the way. Yet the behaviors seen by many in elementary school still sadly persist by some in collegiate years.

I believe the whole reason excluding others exists among girls and women is the need to feel wanted, the ability to have a group which you fit into and can call your own through thick and thin above all else—even if the “else” is or at the expense of other girls. It’s also used as a tactic by other girls to say “I fit in and you don’t” and visually express this clique to everyone else (i.e. the pink on Wednesdays worn only by the Plastics.) The parallels between real life and a stupid movie made in the 2000’s is incredibly apparent when you simply look around: you’ll see the cliques formed everywhere, and soon you’ll realize maybe you’re in your own, and maybe, just maybe, you are the mean girl, too.