What really makes a “Girl’s-Girl”?

The term “girl’s-girl” gets thrown around everywhere on social media, but what does it actually mean?

Many girls have opinions that being a girl’s-girl is always supporting women, never talking to boys, being a “goodie-two-shoes”, etc, but I am here to tell you it’s NONE of that.

As someone with many guy best-friends who also grew up doing Taekwondo, a male-dominated sport, male friendships have always been a part of my life!

To me, a “girl’s-girl” is someone who supports and is loyal to other women while staying true to who they are!

Ever since I was a little girl, I have always craved a real, genuine girl friendship, and I never felt I had anything in common with the other girls when I was in elementary and middle school. I always attempted to keep up with the social media trends; I got into makeup (which I now love doing). I got into shopping at the “big girl” shops such as Zara, Altar’d State, Princess Polly, etc., and I curated the perfect Instagram profile. I just wanted to fit in with the other girls, but I never felt like myself. My mom saw me as a tomboy since I was around a lot of my Taekwondo friends, and I thought something was wrong with me until high school.

During my time in high school, the term “girl’s-girl” became more popular during my four years, and some girls heard the term and RAN with their own definition to the point where some of their standards were unrealistic to achieve. For example, one girl claimed that a “girl’s-girl” needed to be friends with every girl in our school, could not be friends with any guys, prioritize other girls immediately, and never get jealous of others. When I heard this, I was thinking, “What the HECK is she on? That girl is crazy, and this is insane.” Then, I realized that this removes individuality from a girl, and being a “girl’s-girl” is about being yourself, but also having respectful boundaries and support for women.

Even though I am currently a freshman in college, I still hold that experience in my mind because it made me reshape my perspective and realize that everyone will have a different definition of a “girl’s-girl” based on their own experience and belief about girl friendships!

No, you’re never NOT going to get jealous of women, and you should not put up with women who make you feel bad about yourself or bully you. You should be kind to women in general. Hype a girl up if they feel nervous. Offer any feminine products if someone is in need. Respectfully pull a girl aside if she has something in her hair, face, or anywhere on her body, and simply be kind to other girls.

A “girl’s-girl” should not take away WHO you are, just ADD to who you are! Supporting women is one of the greatest gifts any girl can have because it means there is always a community to support us, and I, as a “girl’s-girl” will always have your back no matter what!

Keep being your most amazing, sparkly, authentic self and never forget that any girl can be a “girl’s-girl” regardless of the gender you are most friends with and whether you fit the “girly” standard of society!