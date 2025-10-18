Doomscrolling and the Desire to Feel Human Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sitting waiting in line? Screen time. Bored at work? Screen time. Bored in class? Screen time. Lull in you and your friends’ convo? Screen time. Going home after a long day? Screen time. It seems that the default now when our minds are faced with boredom or exhaustion is reaching for our phones. Maybe you’re okay with that and don’t mind it, but recently (maybe it’s my frontal lobe developing), I’ve grown so exhausted of screen time. Whether it’s the constant dread of the political state we’re in, being overwhelmed by ads that push our overconsumption, or beauty standards being shoved down my throat—well, eyes. I have grown to dislike resorting to my phone. If you feel like this too, but don’t know where to start or what to do, here are some suggestions.

start crafting

I am a craft girly. Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved to do things with my hands.Whip out your glue and construction paper and get to making stuff! If you don’t like doing it in silence, do it with some music, a show, or a podcast in the background. These are things you can do alone, in public, or with friends, take your pick of the setting. But instead of doomscrolling, opt for something you can do with your hands, even if it’s something as basic as coloring.

set time limits on socials

Some of us already do this, but our phones have the ability to set limits on certain app usage. If you think you will bypass it every time you’re scrolling, opt for an app like Forest, or if you prefer something more tangible, a product like Bloom. Products like these help you block screen time in general or limit the usage of specific apps.

get a landline, or create the idea of one

This is extreme, and I get it, but have you ever thought about going back to a landline? Well, there are products out there that let you go back to those days without the added phone bill. Products like this one allow you to connect your phone via Bluetooth to any landline you can find (I got mine at Goodwill for five dollars). Or, if you want something more pleasing to the eye and your aesthetic, opt for a product like this one, where your phone seamlessly connects via Bluetooth to a gorgeous vintage landline. If all of this is too much, you can always just set your phone in a far, possibly inconvenient place and force yourself to do anything else around the house. You can clean, read, shower, organize, declutter, cook. There is always something to do!

get to reading

I know most of us had that major reading phase back in middle school. It is time to bring it back. There are so many reading options! You can go for articles on Substack, books from the library, ones you bought and never read, comic books, magazines, or newspapers! So much to read and so many different types of literature. I can guarantee there’s something out there for any mood that you’re in.

be intentional… mindful media consumption

What do I mean by this? Well, lately, instead of opting for a show or a movie, I’ve gone for videos that are more thought-provoking. Mainly I have been watching video essays, (and there are so many) from people analyzing consumerism to people diving into a piece of media you love. Going onto YouTube and finding these video essays has helped me spend my screen time more intentionally, instead of mindlessly scrolling.

touch grass!

This sounds basic and possibly a little rude, but just go outside and enjoy nature. Whether that’s taking a walk, reading under a tree, looking at a body of water, or catching the sunrise or sunset. It’s moments like these, when we interact with nature, that remind us what life truly is about.

All in all, you’re doing great. The first step to stopping is acknowledging that you want to stop;, now it is just a matter of figuring out how. Lucky for you, the possibilities are endless.