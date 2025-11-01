Certified Page-Turners: My 5-Star Goodreads Bookshelf

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’d told fifteen-year-old me that I’d one day have an entire bookshelf in my room I would’ve thought you were doing a standup comedy skit. I’ve never been much of an avid reader. It wasn’t until my dad told me all about this book, The House on the Cerulean Sea that things changed. He made the plot sound so good that I decided to give it a try, and I loved it. At this point though, my interest in reading had only briefly flickered. It wasn’t until I discovered The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo on Tik Tok that I was completely hooked. Since then, I’ve created quite the lengthy bookshelf on my Goodreads (mostly fiction). But only a handful have earned a five-star rating from me, and I’m here to share them with you.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

I seriously cannot recommend this book enough. This book follows a writer who has been given the coveted position of curating superstar Evelyn Hugo’s autobiography. The story is filled with mystery and the allure of Evelyn Hugo’s once glamorous life, which takes a wild turn with a riveting plot twist. How does this no-name writer fit into Evelyn Hugo’s life? I know, it’s a slightly cryptic description. I can’t explain too much without giving it all away. All you have to know is that you won’t want to put this book down.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yaros (and its sequel Iron Flame)

I love a good series. I love having something I can always rely on to keep me off my phone. Fourth Wing is a 3 book series following Violet Sorrengail who was forced to join the war college despite having what some readers speculate to be Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects connective tissue. The fantasy novel follows Violet through her enemies-to-lovers romance and the wars she faces as she overcomes the challenges that come with her condition.

verity by colleen hoover

If you’ve read any of Colleen Hoover’s books, like It Ends With Us, you know that she does an exceptional job crafting stories full of adoring love and painful tragedies. Verity follows a writer who discovers hidden family secrets after she’s commissioned to finish Verity Crawford’s bestselling series. It was refreshing to see that the main character, Lowen, wasn’t all “rainbows and sunshine”. I found myself actually hating her by the end of the book. I tend to recommend this one more than It Ends With Us because of its dynamic plot and strong character development.

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

The cover art alone on this book was enough to make me buy it; whimsical is the perfect word for it. The story itself, which follows a Debbie-downer octopus helping a grieving mother solve an old mystery, was downright heartwarming. This book will have you laughing, crying, and wanting to give your mom a hug by the end of it. I would categorize this as an “easy read” for when you need your book breaks as it’s such a lighthearted story. I cannot wait to see the film adaptation of it whenever it finally comes out.

Red Rising by Pierce Brown

This is a sci-fi series that takes place in a dystopian world where our main character learns he’s been lied to all his life. The lowest caste, the Reds, work every day toward the goal of making Mars livable. That is, until Darrow discovers that humanity has been building vast cities on the surface for generations. What Darrow does to change the course of history for his people is certainly worth the read. I love a good sci-fi dystopian series but I think it’s important for me to be honest here, and as far as this series goes…it drags a little. The first book, Red Rising, was so amazing with the way our main character changed from an innocent yes man to a strong, capable leader. The second book, Golden Son, received 4-stars on my Goodreads, and by the third, my interest in the series fizzled out. I felt like it sort of lost the plot midway through.