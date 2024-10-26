Appreciating the Little Things: Reflecting After Milton

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember the emotions I felt looking at the TV screen in the living room, seeing the news that Hurricane Milton, a hurricane that had literally formed just a day ago, strengthened to a Category 5 with 180 mile per hour winds in just 18 hours. Not only that, but realizing I was directly in its path, was unlike anything I had ever felt. I was scared for a state already ravaged by Hurricane Helene two weeks before; afraid I was going to lose what I called home my entire life. I was angry because Helene had already drained me in a way that I had not felt in years, but at the same time, I felt a little bit optimistic? That piece of my mind that tries to think that everything is ok was screaming in my head, being like, it really can’t be that bad, right?

It really was that bad. Milton had some of the strongest winds I have ever seen in my life. I was scared my roof or my windows would break at any point throughout the agonizing day that Milton came through. Afterwards, our power was out, we had remains of a fence, and there were so many uprooted trees and debris everywhere that we couldn’t even process where to begin with trying to clean up our entire area. However, I noticed something: the weather the day after was stunning. It was breezy, the temperature was cooler, and it genuinely felt really nice outside for the first time since summer. I was surprised at myself for noticing these things, I mean we had just gotten out of a major hurricane that destroyed so many parts of Florida. But in that moment I was thankful I was alive, with my family, in my own house. These past two hurricanes, not just Milton, really made me appreciate just how precious these small things are, things that we may take for granted.

That first day after Milton, I took a walk around my neighborhood for the first time in months. I just took everything in at that moment. Yes, there were trees fallen over everywhere, but all the houses were still standing. Yes, our power was out, but it just felt so good to be outside. There was a beautiful lake with a bunch of ducks swimming in there, and I just stood, taking it all in. These may seem so miniscule in the grand scheme of things, but truly I appreciated these things more than ever.

I love my home. I love Florida. The last two hurricanes have affected me physically and mentally in ways that I can’t describe. They have been so draining to experience, and I am sure anyone from Florida or anyone affected by Hurricane Helene can relate to that feeling. I am tired of seeing the destruction that has been done to my beautiful state. However, Milton taught me to really look around, take everything in, and realize that I have so many things to be grateful for. I have more pride being a Floridian than ever before, and seeing how everyone came together to pray for this beautiful state made me ever more proud of this community.