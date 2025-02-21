The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Trust your instincts — they exist for a reason.

There will be times when something just feels off, even if you can’t explain why. That quiet gut feeling? Listen to it. Your instincts are your internal compass, guiding you toward what’s right and away from what isn’t. Every time I ignored mine, I ended up regretting it. Trust yourself; you know more than you think.

Stop waiting for the “perfect” moment.

There is no such thing as the perfect time to start that project, take that trip, or make a big change. If you keep waiting for the stars to align, you’ll be waiting forever. The truth is, things rarely go exactly as planned — but they tend to work out once you take that first step. So go for it. You’ll figure things out along the way.

Protect your energy like it’s your most valuable asset.

Not everyone deserves your time, attention, or emotional investment. Some people will uplift and inspire you, while others will drain you without giving anything in return. Learn to recognize the difference. Set boundaries. It’s not selfish — it’s necessary. You are not required to carry relationships that exhaust you.

Saying no doesn’t require an explanation.

You don’t owe anyone an excuse for choosing yourself. Whether it’s turning down an invitation, setting a boundary, or walking away from something that no longer serves you, remember this: “No” is a complete sentence. You don’t have to justify it. Prioritizing your well-being is reason enough.

Life won’t go exactly as planned — and that’s a good thing.