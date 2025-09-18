10 Must-Have Fall Products to Get Cozy This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 92 degrees out… Why am I craving a pumpkin spice latte? That’s right, it’s almost October, and it’s 92 freaking degrees out. I live in Florida, and if you live in the South, then you too understand the struggle of not knowing when the right time is to celebrate fall. It’s not entirely uncommon to see some people celebrate and decorate for fall as early as August (if you’re really enthusiastic).

If you ask me, the moment Starbucks drops their fall menu is the moment that I drop loads of money on any and everything fall. I’m talking pumpkin body butters, apple cider candles, cashmere socks (yes, I do wear these in 92-degree South Florida). Despite not really feeling the fall weather, it’s still the season I most look forward to, because every fall I set out to discover what the limit of coziness is. And every year, I’m pleasantly surprised to find that there is no such thing as too cozy.

So, after years and years of ‘research’… and, well, a lot of money, I’m here to tell you about the top 10 things you will need to shop for this fall.

mary jane flats

With the growing popularity of flats over the past several seasons, flats are going to be a staple piece in everyone’s wardrobe this fall. Flats are versatile and can be paired with baggy jeans, a cute mini skirt, or even some jorts. Whatever vibe you’re going for, pair it with some flats! Rothys and Allbirds are great if you want something a little more comfortable, or Target offers some cute styles for a cheaper price.

trader joe’s fireside velvet body butter

As a young college student, it’s crucial to find ways to be a baddie on a budget— if you will. I’ve learned to capitalize on Trader Joe’s in this way. Now, this is no ordinary body butter. It’s an elevated scent, reminding me of the smell of champagne next to a crackling fireplace. It’s perfect for fall skin care and ultimate coziness.

pura diffuser

The Pura Diffuser is a plug-in electric scent diffuser that you can control from your phone. They offer hundreds of scent pods that are easy to change and much easier to store than candles, which is a big concern for college students living in small dorms. The best thing about the Pura is the seasonal scents. My favorite scent this season is ‘Apple Orchard.’ It’s the crisp scent of apples, cinnamon, and vanilla, perfect for the fall season. And of course they have everyone’s favorite: pumpkin spice.

coach brooklyn 28 bag

I love high end bags, but I simply cannot stand how stiff and boxy many of them are. And if I am going to spend that much on a bag, then I want to be able to wear it wherever and whenever I want. That’s why I love this hobo bag, featuring a drop handle in beautifully deep red and brown tones. This bag dresses up and down, fits so much stuff, and is made with real leather, so it will last forever. It’s perfect for any season but it will really elevate any fall look.

ugg tasman

I’m sure I’m not the first person to tell you that you need a pair of uggs. I, for one, was extraordinarily late to the trend and didn’t get my first pair of Uggs until last Christmas. It was a pair of Ugg Tasmans in the color sand and I cannot recommend them enough. It’s the same idea as sweatpants:a socially acceptable way to wear PJ’s in public. They’re so comfortable and look cute with any fall or winter style. Make sure to get yours soon, because they tend to be sold out from November through December, for good reason.

de kuyper buttershots

This one is for those who are over 21 and enjoy all the classic fall beverages like chai lattes or hot chocolate. Butterscotch schnapps is the perfect addition to any sweet drink you like to indulge in during the fall and even the holidays. I highly recommend mixing butterscotch schnapps with hot chocolate. The sweet, buttery flavor pairs so well with the rich chocolate. I’ve also enjoyed it with chai lattes or just plain coffee. I must warn you to drink responsibly, though, because it tastes dangerously good.

snuggie

Don’t knock it before you try it— Snuggies are amazing. If you’re okay with looking a little silly to the people you live with, you have to get a snuggie. Snuggies are essentially blankets that you wear. They’re usually oversized hoodies with wonderfully large pockets and they are made of the same soft material as your favorite blankets. As the weather cools off, you’ll definitely find yourself wishing you could throw one of these on while you make your coffee in the mornings or while getting ready for class.

the housemaid by freida mcfadden

If you haven’t picked up reading, I highly encourage you to give it another try with this psychological thriller, The Housemaid, by Freida McFadden. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get into the spooky spirit than with this sinister plot to discover dark secrets under a perfect facade. The book features short chapters, making it an easy read for your busy fall schedule.

dae 3-in-1 styling cream

Bundling up in the cold weather always makes it harder to deal with a mess of knotted up hair on your head. Slickback styles are a great solution to this issue. The Dae 3-in-1 Styling Cream is the perfect tool to create those gorgeously impeccable slickbacks. It comes with a styling wand that tames frizz, catches flyaways, and even styles edges.

tan-luxe tanning face drops

As the warm weather fades, so too do our tans. I like to use these tanning face drops periodically throughout the cold season as a tool to give my face a little more brightness and just a bit of a pick-me-up to keep me going through the season. Add 2-3 drops to your moisturizer as you’ll want the drops to be diluted and easy to apply. The tan will develop over time, so you’ll have a lightly bronzed glow by the end of the day.