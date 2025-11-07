The Impact of Music on Moods and Emotions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is a vocal, instrumental, or mechanical sound that has rhythm, melody, or harmony. It is generally referred to as art because it is a pleasing sound that conveys ideas and emotions through a significant form. Even so, it can access or control one’s brain by altering one’s moods depending on what one is listening to. The power music holds over society is very strong and affectionate because of the way it impresses and touches the human soul. Therefore, there is a distinct emotion for every type of musical genre, which also creates a corresponding influence on the mind. The top five most popular genres of 2025 are: Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap, Rock, Latin, and Country. For instance, when listening to Hip-Hop, one’s body may involuntarily start moving to the beat, prompted by the music’s high energy and upbeat tempo. If it were jazz, the rhythm would calm the body and significantly reduce stress or anxiety, making the listener enjoy and feel the moment. Hence, the influence music has on someone depends on the genre and song they are listening to.

When it comes to expressing emotions and feelings, music has a big impact, for it allows us to get in touch with them. Sometimes words aren’t enough to express how we feel, and music can carry the message we can’t quite say. This expressive power not only helps articulate feelings but also supports physical and emotional health by engaging a wide range of brain activity. Much research demonstrates effects on memory and stress regulation. That being said, the power music holds is so strong that it even creates a deep neural connection in the brain, which also increases blood flow to the human body. Additionally, it can help with concentration, allowing people to pay better attention to whatever they are doing, like studying. In addition, it also helps with physical health problems, such as improving people’s sleep quality, mental alertness, heart rate, and even metabolism.

Music helps with numerous things because of the many different types of music that exist. For instance, at times people feel sad and want to let their emotions out, but they can’t, so they listen to sad music because it helps them feel better afterwards. Another example is when people feel happy, they’ll prefer to listen to music that will continue to boost their mood because it helps them to have an even brighter day. The way music shapes behavior hinges on the listener’s mood and their intentional use of it. For instance, an article found by Honor Whiteman, a health journalist at Medical News Today, says the following:

“By analyzing 72 randomized controlled trials involving more than 7,000 patients who received surgery, researchers found that those who listened played music after their procedure reported feeling less pain and anxiety than those who did not listen to music, and they were also less likely to need pain medication.”

Not only did music help these patients recover, but it also helped them feel better mentally by allowing them to regulate their emotions and clarify them. The most interesting part about all of this is that they didn’t need medication because the music that each of them listened to was enough medicine for their bodies.

Along with communicating emotion, music connects people. In addition, music serves as a bond when listening to a certain song with somebody; it helps to create memories and feel more connected with others. Consequently, it can also make people think or act in certain ways depending on the atmosphere or surroundings they find themselves in. For instance, a song you shared with friends often becomes a cue that recalls them when you hear it again. It can also sharpen focus and spark new ideas to think and talk about. These are the best moments because they indicate the real meaning and purpose that music serves in everybody’s life, even though everybody has different interests and tastes.

Music has a reason and influence on everybody, although it may not be the same for everyone. When listening to music, it brings pleasure, peace, and joy, which allows one to appreciate life. Taken together, this shows that music can brighten a day and support well-being. Music can anchor memories and shared moments, but it also takes one wherever words cannot, because it is an essential part of everyday life. In short, music shapes how we feel and how we see the world.