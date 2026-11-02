The academic struggle and how failure doesn’t define you

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, the hardest lesson college teaches us has nothing to do with what happens inside a classroom.

People who have not attended the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez will find it challenging to understand what being a student here truly feels like. The process of studying for exams often includes staying up late at night working on assignments and experiencing the disappointment of leaving a classroom after going through all the preparation that did not produce the expected results. Students at Colegio face academic obstacles which create an unspoken aspect of their educational experience. The majority of students share their experiences about dealing with tough professors, while they struggle to pass difficult tests and meet academic expectations. These challenges create a distinct experience for college students, especially when their efforts do not lead to the results they had hoped for.

For many of us, getting accepted into Colegio was once something we were incredibly proud of. We arrived with expectations, dreams, and perhaps a version of ourselves who had always been considered academically successful. Some of us were honor students in high school that were used to receiving good grades and being recognized for our dedication. Our normal academic path involved learning the material until we achieved success which built our self-assurance about schoolwork. UPRM introduces new challenges that force us to work harder for things that had previously been simple to complete.

Students experience difficulty understanding why their long study hours do not result in better academic outcomes. You might attend every lecture while completing every assignment and sacrificing your weekends, but still receive an exam grade which makes you question your own intelligence. You begin to doubt your educational progress, your ability to master the course content, and whether you belong in the field or not. Academic failures trigger students to experience difficult situations because their academic results affect their lives outside of Colegio. The experience follows us into our homes, taking control of our mental space, and reshaping our self-perception. It becomes difficult to separate our academic performance from our sense of self-worth, especially when we have worked so hard to succeed.

I understand that one of the most challenging experiences is to witness others advance while we feel like we are falling behind. Watching other students pass their courses and finish college before you can make you question your own academic journey. But here’s the thing: even if you fail, your professional goals are still totally within reach, because failing can’t take away the work you’ve put in, everything you’ve learned along the way, or the reasons you picked this career in the first place. Everyone’s academic journey is different, and taking longer does not make our achievements any less meaningful.

One of the most important lessons Colegio teaches is that perseverance doesn’t always look like success. Sometimes it means retaking a class, asking for help when you need it, or accepting that your academic journey may take longer than you planned. You may face penalties for failing, but your personal growth doesn’t depend on them. What matters is taking responsibility, learning from your mistakes, and moving forward without letting one failure define your worth.

One day, we will leave Colegio behind. The obstacles that kept us awake through the night and made us doubt our potential will become part of a much bigger story. What will stay with us is the knowledge we gained, the challenges we overcame, and the connections we built along the way.

So, to the Colegial who recently failed an exam, who has to repeat or is repeating a class, or who feels that everyone else is moving forward without them, remember that your academic journey is still yours, even when it does not look the way you expected.

Your grades do not define your intelligence, your potential, or the future you are capable of building.