This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we think of competition, we usually picture a race against others, a struggle for a prize, or an objective measured against external forces. Yet beyond this traditional view lies a deeply transformative journey: competing with oneself.

In Psychology, this inner focus aligns directly with Self-Determination Theory, pioneered by researchers Dr. Edward L. Deci and Dr. Richard M. Ryan. Moving past rigid behaviorist models that tied fulfillment strictly to external rewards, their work reshaped our understanding of human drive by honoring both inner passion and outer incentives.

According to the American Psychological Association, human motivation rests on three core psychological needs: Autonomy, Competence, and Relatedness.

Autonomy is the empowering sense of choosing your own path rather than feeling controlled by external demands.

is the empowering sense of choosing your own path rather than feeling controlled by external demands. Competence is the confidence that comes from growing and mastering what you do.

is the confidence that comes from growing and mastering what you do. Relatedness is the profound feeling of connection and belonging with others.

Embracing self-competition yields profound rewards for personal growth. Foremost among them is a deep sense of fulfillment, which is an alignment of your mind with your authentic purpose. True peace comes from celebrating personal milestones and accepting the things beyond your control with grace.

Self-competition also allows for a far more thoughtful use of energy. When you redirect your focus inward toward self-improvement, the urge to compare yourself to others naturally fades. In doing so, you release heavy expectations and unfair comparisons, measuring progress solely against your own values and personal journey.

Perhaps the most vital benefit is its gentle impact on overall well-being. By stepping away from relentless external rivalries and nurturing internal drive, you relieve the subtle stressors—such as academic burnout and chronic anxiety—that quietly weigh down the body, mind, and spirit.

Academic burnout often stems from an exhausting cycle of pushing beyond boundaries until physical and emotional exhaustion sets in. By honoring your internal motivations, you begin to respect your body’s true limits, replacing forced productivity with compassionate self-care.

Similarly, chronic anxiety can feel like carrying heavy weights of pressure and continuous self-doubt. By leaning into self-determination, you reclaim control over your autonomy and competence, let go of hypothetical fears, and anchor yourself in the present moment.

Our bodies mirror our inner state. Constant external competition leaves us depleted, pouring energy into an endless well of outside expectations. Nurturing internal motivation brings clarity, allowing us to discern what deserves our heart’s energy and what must be gently released to thrive.

Ultimately, Self-Determination Theory reminds us that motivation is more than chemical reactions or external pressures; it is driven by the heart’s intrinsic desires. The human mind and spirit are constantly evolving. By connecting with the internal motivations that move you, you unlock the strength to grow continuously and gracefully become the best version of yourself.an mind and spirit are constantly evolving. By connecting with the internal motivations that move you, you unlock the strength to grow continuously and gracefully become the best version of yourself.