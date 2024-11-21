Practicing Gratitude this Holiday Season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

Since the Holidays are synonymous with finals, students can feel overwhelmed during this season. At this point in the semester, it’s common to start feeling burnt out and some can find it hard to power through those last few weeks. However, it’s important to engage in practices that alleviate stress and serve as a reminder of why we’re working so hard. Mindfully practicing gratitude can be a powerful tool to help us regain focus and find motivation during this time. In the holiday season in particular, this practice can help us focus on the things that truly matter, like finding joy in the simple things and spending time with our loved ones. Ultimately, mindfulness can help improve various areas of our lives, such as our mental health, our ability to face challenges and relationships.

There’s research that supports the idea that practicing gratitude can boost overall mental and emotional health, reducing depression and anxiety symptoms. Oftentimes, with so many distractions and the stress that clogs our daily lives, small achievements go unnoticed. Simple acts like cooking yourself a nourishing meal, finishing your homework, or taking time to rest deserve recognition! Celebrating these moments reinforces the value of self-care and prioritizing your wellbeing. Practices of mindfulness naturally connect to the themes of the holiday season, which is centered around reflection, gratitude, joy, togetherness, and generosity. So as part of your “getting into the spirit” process, incorporate these practices and you can improve your life beyond just the holiday season.



One way to cultivate is to use a daily gratitude journal, where you write a list of things you’re grateful for each day along with a list of prompts to help get you in the right headspace. If you’re unsure where to start, think about the people in your life you’re grateful for, opportunities you feel privileged to have been a part of, and simple things you might take for granted. Journaling is a powerful tool to shift your mindset. Over time, being grateful and appreciative will feel instinctive.

Another way to mindfully practice gratitude is by meditating. Try to reflect on what you’re grateful for or what you’re looking to attract into your life. This can be particularly helpful when you want to enhance feelings of positiveness, calmness and abundance, while letting go of negativity and limiting beliefs.

Additionally, expressing gratitude to others can be a great way to spread joy and make someone feel cherished. Writing a note, sending a text, or telling them in person how much you appreciate them can make that person’s day and even inspire them to pay it forward. The holidays are filled with great opportunities to share important moments with our loved ones, so make the best of your time together. But it is also important to remember how these times may represent challenges to less privileged communities. Giving back and helping others will not only aid to uplift, but deepen our appreciation for what we have, cultivating gratitude both ways.

Gratitude can feel hard in moments of struggle or injustice. Existing in this headspace doesn’t mean to ignore hardships, but to find the small moments of appreciation amidst challenges. Small moments of hope can inspire resilience to keep going in the darkest of times.

It’s important to remember that these practices are useful beyond the New Year. Consider adding what we’ve discussed to your New Year’s resolution and continue to nurture this new mindset. Start to implement habits that encourage practicing gratitude through journaling, meditating or expressing your appreciation to loved ones. You’ll approach your life feeling empowered, more positive and with a deeper sense of appreciation for life.