This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: This analysis contains mentions of sexual content, sexual violence, necrophilia, psychological trauma, and graphic descriptions of death, human remains, and body mutilation.

Ed Gein, also known as the “Butcher of Plainfield,” was an American criminal whose disturbing actions had a lasting impact on the field of criminal psychology. The newly released series Monster: The Ed Gein Story, directed by Ryan Murphy, gives us a glimpse into the life of Edward Theodore Gein—or simply Ed Gein. While not everything in the show is factually accurate, it serves as a window into understanding the man behind the crimes. Played by Charlie Hunnam, Gein is portrayed in a way that helps viewers explore his background, environment, and fragile sense of identity.

Set in Wisconsin during the 1950s, the first episode, “Mother!”, immediately immerses us in suspense. We see Ed pleasuring himself while wearing his mother’s, Augusta, stolen undergarments and getting caught by her. This scene instantly reveals her strict religious nature as she punishes him with Bible verses, calling his actions sinful. Her line, “Only a mother could love you,” defines their toxic dynamic. Although Ed appears shy and soft-spoken, he is far more complex than he seems.

Then we meet Adeline, a young girl who views Ed as strange yet intriguing. She shows him a box which contains photographs of dead bodies and violent comic books. These images seem to spark Ed’s fascination with death and skin; a key psychological trigger for his later crimes. We also meet his brother, Henry, who wishes to escape their mother’s oppression. In a fit of rage, after Henry criticizes their mother, Ed strikes him with a wooden log. Later, hallucinating that Henry is still alive, Ed realizes the truth only when he finds Henry’s lifeless body; the first sign of his delusions and mental illness.

After his mother’s death, Ed remains haunted by her voice and attempts to exhume her body, but instead digs up a woman buried nearby. This moment symbolizes his descent into madness and obsession.

In episode two, “Sick as Your Secrets,” the story jumps forward in time as filmmakers plan a movie about him. Ed continues to hallucinate and hear his mother’s voice, revealing his lifelong obsession with crime comics and morbid imagery. When Adeline visits his home, it seems their relationship deteriorates under the weight of his delusions and violent fantasies, but takes a turn when Adeline seems interested in his actions.

Episode three, “The Babysitter,” explores his alcoholic father’s influence and shows Ed’s first use of a woman’s peeled face as a mask, one of his most infamous acts. Episode four, “Green,” introduces Adeline moving in with Ed, where she discovers a corpse that he believes his mother is in. She appears both disturbed and fascinated, feeding his dark impulses. We see the creation of his “skin suit” and him acting like a woman.

In episode five, “Ice,” Adeline encourages Ed’s depravity, including necrophilic acts, showing how deeply she enables his sickness. These scenes are some of the series’ most disturbing depictions of his psychological decline.

By episode six, “Buxom Bird,” the sheriff finally uncovers the horrors inside Ed’s home. Ed, delusional and confused, denies the murders, and describes his actions as a “hobby.” During the investigation, authorities discover shocking evidence:

Bowls made from human skulls.

Chairs and lamps made of human skin.

Masks crafted from women’s faces.

A box containing nine preserved vulvas.

A full “woman’s suit” sewn from skin.

Although it seems Ed passes a polygraph test, he remains unaware of his own crimes due to his psychosis.

Episode seven, “Ham Radio,” follows his time in a psychiatric hospital, where his hallucinations continue. The final episode, “The Godfather,” closes with his later years, exploring his crimes and mental state. Ultimately, Ed’s actions stem from his obsessive desire for his mother’s approval and love, something he never achieved.

While not everything in Monster: The Ed Gein Story is factual, it provides a chilling exploration of his mind and motivations. The series reminds us that childhood environments of strict upbringing, emotional neglect, and exposure to violence can deeply shape an individual’s psyche. Though we can never excuse or normalize what Ed Gein did, the show underscores how trauma, obsession, and mental illness can twist a human being into something monstrous.

In the end, Monster: The Ed Gein Story leaves us reflecting on one unsettling truth, the way we grow up, what we see, and what we hear profoundly influences who we become.

Resources:

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

The largest anti–sexual assault organization in the U.S., offering free, confidential support.

Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

1-800-656-HOPE (4673) Online Chat: RAINN.org/hotline

RAINN.org/hotline Text: Text HOPE to 64673

Text HOPE to 64673 Support Groups: Offers online group chats for survivors aged 14–24

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Provides 24/7 confidential support for those experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence.

Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

1-800-799-SAFE (7233) Text: Text START to 88788

Text START to 88788 Online Chat: thehotline.org

Childhelp® National Child Abuse Hotline

24/7 support for children and adults concerned about child abuse.

Hotline: 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453)

1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) Online Chat: childhelphotline.org

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Provides free, confidential support for people in emotional distress or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Call or Text: 988

988 Chat: 988lifeline.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Offers resources and peer support for individuals affected by mental illness and their loved ones.

Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)

1-800-950-NAMI (6264) Text: Text HELPLINE to 62640

Text HELPLINE to 62640 Website: nami.org/help

Legal Network for Gender Equity

A project of the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) that connects individuals facing sex discrimination, sexual harassment, or sexual assault with legal assistance through a nationwide network of volunteer lawyers.