Love Story: Charles Leclerc & Alexandra Saint Mleux

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Formula 1 world was met with unexpected news when Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc married influencer and art historian Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco on February 28, 2026. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate civil ceremony shared only with those closest to them, far from the public eye and without prior announcement to the rest of the world.

Love is Ferrari red

News of the wedding began to circulate only after the couple made their departure from the ceremony. They were seen driving through the streets of Monaco in a rare vintage Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, a car valued at roughly $40 million. Videos recorded by passersby quickly spread online, capturing the newlyweds cruising through the principality in what felt like a scene from a vintage film starring Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco. It was a moment perfectly suited to a wedding in Monaco.

Selznick International Pictures

The choice of car was far from ordinary. The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is one of the most celebrated racing cars ever produced, built between 1957 and 1961 and created for endurance racing championships such as Le Mans. Only around 33 cars were ever made, making it one of the rarest and most valuable Ferraris in existence. For Leclerc, a lifelong Ferrari driver and one of the most recognizable faces of the Scuderia, the moment felt particularly fitting. If such a car were to accompany anyone on their wedding day, it would be him.

A New Princess in Monaco

Born on June 19, 2002, to an Argentinian father and a Mexican mother, Alexandra Saint Mleux was first known for her academic interests before entering the public eye. She studied at the École du Louvre in Paris, specializing in art history, and worked as an art assistant at prominent auction houses. At the time, she lived largely outside the spotlight. Public attention grew only later, after her relationship with Charles Leclerc became known. Since making her Instagram account public, she has attracted more than three million followers, quickly becoming a recognizable presence in the paddock.

Her arrival coincided with a noticeable shift in the style culture surrounding Formula 1. Alexandra introduced a more polished and sophisticated approach to paddock dressing that quickly drew attention throughout the racing world. In time, her looks began to set the tone for the paddock itself, with many embracing a similar refined aesthetic. Alongside her growing presence, she has collaborated with brands such as Meshki, Rhode, and Nina Ricci, and has appeared in publications including Vogue and Elle.

Alexandra’s wedding day look

For the occasion, the bride wore a delicate and beautiful French Chantilly lace gown by Australian designer Paolo Sebastian. The fishtail silhouette featured a scalloped neckline and intricate floral detailing, along with butterfly embellishments added at her request, a motif Alexandra has long been known to love and incorporate into many aspects of her life.

In a decision that surprised many, Alexandra also chose to do her own makeup. The result was a luminous and beautiful look, one that reflected both her personal style and the intimate character of the ceremony. Her choice was intentional, guided by a desire to remain completely herself on such an important day.

“I just really wanted to look like myself. I didn’t want to put a lot more than usual or do something completely different from what I normally do, because I wanted to look like me on my special day and be able to look back at it in ten years without regretting my makeup choices,” she shared. “That’s why I also decided to do it myself on that day.”

Her hair, styled by Laurie Zanoletti, completed the bridal look. The original design incorporated lilies woven delicately into the hairstyle, but the final touch came from Alexandra herself, who suggested replacing them with baby’s breath from her bouquet because the original idea resulted in a heavier look. The softer flowers offered a more delicate and understated finish, as well as complementing the romantic simplicity of the day.

Mr. Leo Leclerc

Their beloved dachshund Leo also played a charming role throughout the couple’s journey to the altar. When Charles Leclerc proposed in November 2025, their sweet dog was already part of the moment, wearing a collar tag that read, “Dad wants to marry you,” helping reveal the surprise in a memorable way. Naturally, Leo was just as present on the wedding day itself. Their miniature dachshund appeared in several of the couple’s official photos, lounging on the train of Alexandra’s gown, sitting beside the newlyweds in the Ferrari, and even making a playful appearance on the wedding cake as a small figurine designed to look as if he had taken a bite out of it. Dressed for the occasion and included in nearly every moment of the celebration, Leo was less a guest and more a beloved member of the family who had been there since the very beginning of their story.

A Promise Before the Celebration

While the ceremony in Monaco marked the couple’s civil wedding, it is only the beginning of their celebrations. Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux have already revealed that they plan to host a larger celebration next year, allowing them to share the occasion with a wider circle of family and friends. If their civil ceremony was any indication, every detail will likely be just as thoughtful and personal. Until then, this first chapter marks the beginning of their married life together. There is something undeniably touching about a couple choosing to marry first in simplicity–simply because they could not wait any longer to begin their life together as one.