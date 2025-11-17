Let’s Get Physical: A Guide to Erogenous Zones

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While watching my daily sitcom, I stumbled upon a scene from Friends that has become increasingly popular for its surprisingly candid take on women’s pleasure. For those who’ve never watched it, the scene starts with Chandler coming to Monica and Rachel for advice on how to please the woman he’s currently dating, resulting in Monica famously listing off the “seven” erogenous zones of a woman—an offhanded joke that has sparked curiosity to this day. So we’re left to wonder what exactly these seven erogenous zones are, and whether they’re as good as she says.

For context, an erogenous zone is any part of the body that is sexually pleasurable to touch—whether with fingers, lips, or tongue. Its stimulation eliciting anything from sexual arousal to an orgasm, making them an integral part of sex or foreplay. As long as it produces pleasure, any area of the body can be considered an erogenous zone.

Now, Monica may have only mentioned seven, but there are over 31 erogenous zones! Some of the most common ones are the following:

Lips

Neck

Ears

Chest

Back

Buttocks

Inner Thigh

Stimulating these zones can be done in numerous ways. To get started, try gentle touching, kissing, licking, or even a little nibbling, truly just anything that introduces new sensations. More daring options could include temperature play, such as a cool ice cube or wax. The truth is, there’s no wrong way to stimulate the erogenous zones. As long as everyone’s comfortable, anything goes. Remember to check in with your partner while doing this—what feels good, what doesn’t, what to try next—this not only makes things safer, but builds trust and makes the whole experience hotter.

So, ladies, get to exploring and find out what your erogenous zones are, whether on your own or with a partner. Knowing and exploring your zones isn’t just about pleasure; they’re also key factors in improving intimacy and strengthening that emotional connection. And if you’re ever feeling more adventurous, check out Healthline for a more in-depth look at the lesser-known erogenous zones. You might just discover a new favorite.