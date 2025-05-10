How I Found My Passion in College (And How You Can, Too)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I got admitted to college, I had a clear idea of what I wanted to study: microbiology. I imagined myself working hands-on in a lab, pursuing a career as a cosmetics lab technician or chemist. It seemed like the perfect path for me; but as the semester went on, I realized that it wasn’t what I truly wanted. I felt lost and uncertain. I’d chosen a path based on what I thought I should do, not what I was passionate about. Unsure of what to do next, I spiraled—but thankfully, my family was there to support me, and they encouraged me to speak with a counselor.

Through these conversations, I discovered something that I never gave too much attention to: my love for English, reading, and grammar. In high school, I was the one who would correct my friends’ essays for fun, and I’ve always enjoyed reading. When I shared this with my counselor, she recommended linguistics, a field that combines language, communication, and its structure. This was something I had never considered before. After thinking it through, it felt like a great fit for me, as it aligned perfectly with my interests.

Alongside my academic interests, I always knew I had a passion for helping others. This led me to explore speech-language pathology. The more I researched, the more I fell in love with the idea of working closely with patients to help them improve their cognitive-communication abilities, learn about speech and language disorders, and assist with neurological and swallowing difficulties. I watched videos from experts, read numerous studies, and even conducted my *own* SLP-related research for my seminar class. This discovery felt like the perfect mix of my love for language and my desire to make a difference in people’s lives.

I slowly let myself go and became more open, and I discovered how meaningful it would be to contribute to my college’s English department. I came across Her Campus and saw an opportunity to get involved. They were looking for social media contributors, but when I heard they needed editors, I knew I wanted that too because it was the perfect fit for me. Editing articles, collaborating with other students who shared my love for writing, and becoming a part of something bigger was a dream come true. I got to express myself through creating posts and collaborating with other students from Her Campus. I started editing in August 2023, and by August 2024, I was promoted to senior editor.

This job has been incredibly fulfilling and has given me a sense of purpose I hadn’t realized I was missing. I developed a passion for editing and writing, and it has also opened my eyes to the possibility of a career in magazine editing. The opportunity to shape stories, collaborate, and help bring ideas to life has been an exciting new path for me. At the same time, I’m still fully committed to pursuing my master’s degree in speech-language pathology, as I know that helping others is a passion that will never go away. I’m excited about the future and the possibility of combining my love for language, communication, and creativity in ways that could help and inspire others.

So if you’re unsure and trying to figure out your own path, here are a few things that helped me along the way:

Tips on Finding Your Passion

Try New Things: Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. I waited until my 4th year to look for things on campus that would benefit me, my studies, and my experience. Like me, you might discover interests you didn’t even know you had.

Take Risks: It’s easy to stick to a safe path, but sometimes the most rewarding experiences come from taking risks and exploring new opportunities. Comfort is soothing, but it’s by pushing past your limits (comfortably, of course) that you discover new things about yourself. Sometimes that “push” is all you need.

Learn from Failures: Not every choice will be the right one, and that’s okay. The key is to learn from your missteps and use them as stepping stones to find what truly excites you.

Ask for Guidance: If you’re feeling lost, don’t hesitate to reach out to a mentor, an academic counselor, or an older student who can offer insight.

Trust the Process: Finding your passion may take time, and that’s alright. Be patient with yourself, and know that your interests may evolve as you grow.



Finding my passion in college wasn’t immediate or straightforward, but I’ve discovered that these tips, which I had to learn the hard way, were what helped me be able to discover a career path that I’m passionate about. No one has a guidebook for life, but we can help each other by sharing similar experiences. If you’re still on the journey to finding your passion, remember to stay open and curious—you might just stumble upon something amazing, just like I did.