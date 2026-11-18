This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve had a special connection with the magical world of Harry Potter. I remember my mom wouldn’t let me watch the movies, but my uncle would secretly host movie nights at his house just to watch them together. He would always tell me, “Don’t tell your mom you’re watching Harry Potter!” And so, I grew up with the franchise by my side. Over the years, I’ve collected all kinds of merchandise: Funko Pops, wands, and pretty much anything related to the wizarding world. One of the happiest days of my life was when my uncle left a huge bag at his house and told me, “Go take a look inside, and call me.” I could barely hold back my tears; inside were all the Harry Potter books! I was so excited that I read every single one of them in less than three weeks.

The memories didn’t stop there. One of my recent experiences was finally getting the chance to dress up in a Hogwarts uniform, something I had dreamed of doing for years. It felt like giving my younger self a little moment she had always wanted. Even now, whenever I rewatch the movies, a wave of nostalgia takes over me. I love seeing someone genuinely excited about Harry Potter because there’s something so special about sharing that love with someone who understands it. I even got to experience the magic of watching the third movie in theaters with my two roommates. Since the movie was released before I was old enough to experience it on the big screen, finally getting to watch it in theaters years later made the experience even more special. It’s definitely another memory I will always cherish.

Recently, I heard someone question why people love Harry Potter so much. They simply couldn’t understand it. And honestly, I started wondering the same thing. Why do we love it so much? What makes this magical world so special to so many of us? I may not have one simple answer, but I thought, what better time to explore something I absolutely adore than in November, a month that feels like the perfect time to revisit the magic of Harry Potter? So, this one’s for all the girls who believe in magic.

Harry Potter was a boy who grew up without his parents, raised by relatives who mistreated him. For most of his childhood, he was treated as a burden rather than a child who deserved love, care, and understanding. He spent much of that time sleeping in a small cupboard under the stairs, feeling isolated and out of place in the only home he had ever known. But one day, everything changed.

On his eleventh birthday, his Hogwarts acceptance letter arrived. From that moment on, Harry’s life was never the same. He began to discover who he really was and, more importantly, who he could become. He found people who believed in him, encouraged him, and saw beyond the circumstances he had grown up in. They didn’t see him as a burden, but as a person with potential and abilities. Hogwarts gave Harry more than a magical education. It was a place where he could finally see himself as more than the boy who lived under the stairs.

Harry’s story taught us that circumstances do not have to define our future. Although his childhood was marked by neglect and loss, those experiences were not the only thing that shaped who he became. He continued to grow, make choices, build relationships, and discover his own strengths. Harry wasn’t the only one whose life changed at Hogwarts.

Think about Hermione, a brilliant young witch who often felt the need to prove herself, yet learned that her worth was never defined solely by her academic achievements. Ron, who grew up surrounded by older brothers, often struggled with feelings of inadequacy and the fear of never being good enough. However, throughout his journey, he learned that his worth was not defined by how he compared himself to others. Neville, who was constantly underestimated, gradually discovered his courage and learned that being brave doesn’t mean being fearless. Even Luna, who was often misunderstood and considered different by others, showed us the importance of embracing who we are rather than changing ourselves to fit in. Each of their stories reflects a different part of the human experience. They remind us that everyone has their own journey, their own struggles, and their way of discovering their potential.

The most important ingredient in the entire Harry Potter universe is something that has nothing to do with spells or potions: love. Throughout the series, we see how love takes different forms. It is present in Lily’s sacrifice to protect Harry, in Molly Weasley’s unconditional affection, in the friendship between Harry, Ron, and Hermione,and in the people who choose to stand by one another even in the darkest moments. Love becomes more than just an emotion; it becomes a source of protection, connection, courage, and strength.

Feeling loved, supported, and valued can shape the way we see ourselves and how we navigate the world. This reminds us that sometimes, what helps us survive the most difficult experiences is knowing that we are not alone. The greatest magic Hogwarts ever taught was that love, in all its forms, has the power to change us.

That’s what makes Harry Potter so special; it helps us understand that growing up is not about having everything figured out. Sometimes, it’s about finding the people who make us feel seen, discovering our potential when we least expect it, learning to embrace the things that make us different, and realizing that we are worthy of love even when we struggle to see it ourselves.

This magical world taught us that courage doesn’t mean being fearless, that being different doesn’t mean being less, that our past doesn’t have to determine our future, and that love can exist in the most unexpected places. It showed us that family is not always defined by blood, that friendship can become a safe place, and that even the people who feel lost can eventually find where they belong.

I think that’s why, after all these years, so many of us are still waiting for that letter. Not just because we want to walk through the doors of Hogwarts, attend classes, or cast our first spell, but because somewhere along the way, Hogwarts became more than a fictional school. It became a symbol of everything we hope to find in life.

The little girl who once dreamed of being a witch wasn’t just dreaming about magic. She was dreaming about a place where she could belong, where she could discover who she was, and where she would never have to feel like she was too different to be loved. Deep down, I know we’re all still searching for that place where we feel understood, accepted, and loved for exactly who we are. Perhaps that’s the magic of Hogwarts. No matter how old we get, a little piece of us will always call Hogwarts home.