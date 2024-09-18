Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Grab a Racket, Smash your Stress, and Ace your Life!

There’s been a growing trend of racket sports in the past few years that has introduced people of all ages to the benefits and joys of racket sports. There are many ways to engage using your racket of choice, whether that be tennis, pickleball, padel or beach tennis – they’re all a fun way to get moving, release stress, engage with our communities, and master new skills. For college students specifically, participating in any of these sports can help build resilience and confidence, improve concentration and manage our schedules with more ease. 

Challenges on the court can mirror challenges we face in our lives, which will in turn help us develop skills that will serve us beyond the court. 

For instance, the level of concentration required to focus on the game will sharpen this skill, which is crucial for other tasks, such as studying or working. The strategic thinking and problem solving skills that are required to maneuver a tough match are also further developed through the regular practice of these sports. Similarly, navigating wins and defeats develop our self-confidence and  resilience, preparing us to do the same with grace in both professional, academic and personal settings. 

Also, sports based on teamwork help us build a community, whether we’re studying far from home or closer. This also allows us to meet people with similar interests and foster friendships that are based on a shared passion. Racket sports also offer limitless opportunities for community, whether that be by joining a club, or playing with family and friends. Additionally, playing in doubles or on a team requires collaboration, trust, and communication in your teammates. These shared experiences contribute to a heightened sense of trust and understanding. 

On the other hand, sports help us lower our levels of stress, and staying active is one of the leading components of a healthy lifestyle overall. Tennis in particular was recently declared the world healthiest sport by US Open officials backed up by scientific studies, such as those published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings and in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. 

Jack Groppel, former chairperson of the USTA’s national sports science committee declared: 

“When you add everything together—every possible element of eye-hand coordination, agility, balance, aerobic, anaerobic, the psychological elements and physiological elements—that’s when it gets really hard to debate against the game of tennis.” 

Participating at an amateur and recreational level is incredibly fun and rewarding, but for those who wish to take it a bit further, there are adult leagues you can join to compete against other sport aficionados. There are national leagues as well as local leagues, such as the U.S Tennis Association, PR Pickleball Association, Beach Tennis Life PR, and more. 

There are a lot of opportunities to even travel the world for tournaments and be up in the leaderboards. It’s a great way to take your passion to the next level, experience new things and meet new people. 

