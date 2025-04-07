Finals Without Burnout: How to Stay Sane While Studying

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

As college students, we all know finals are approaching; as UPRM students, we also know how tough they can be. The stress of long nights, endless coffee, and the pressure to get good grades can be overwhelming. But the truth is, no grade is worth sacrificing your mental or physical health.

Getting caught up in the chaos is easy, but finding balance is key. Managing your time and taking care of yourself during this stressful period can make a huge difference. Here are some practical tips to help you stay sane and focused while preparing for finals.

1. Plan Ahead of Yourself, Don’t Panic:

Organizing your study schedule is key to avoiding last-minute cramming. The last thing you want is to feel overwhelmed, stressing over what you could have done earlier but didn’t. This kind of pressure can make it harder to focus and stay on track, ultimately affecting your performance. Instead, take control by setting priorities; decide what needs your attention first and plan accordingly. A well-structured study plan will help you stay prepared and reduce unnecessary stress.

2. The Power of Breaks:

Taking short breaks can help improve focus and retention. One effective method is the Pomodoro Technique, which involves studying for a set amount of time (25–50 minutes) followed by a short break. You can also explore other methods, but the key is to give your brain a chance to reset. Step away from your notes, stretch, listen to music, or take a quick walk-whatever helps you recharge before diving back in.

3. Sleep = Study Fuel:

Prioritizing rest is essential to avoid burnout and keep your brain sharp. While pulling all-nighters might seem like a good idea to catch up or finish work on time, it actually drains your energy and affects your ability to retain information. Your body needs 7 to 9 hours of sleep to function properly, and the lack of rest can make it harder to focus and process new material. Instead of sacrificing sleep, aim for a balanced study schedule that allows you to rest and recharge.

4. Food & Drinks That Keep You Focused:

Eat brain-boosting snacks and stay hydrated. During study sessions, it’s easy to either overeat or forget to eat at all. Maintaining a balance is key; your body needs the right nutrients to stay energized and focused. Choose healthy snacks like nuts, dark chocolate, fruits, and protein-rich foods to keep your mind sharp. Drinking plenty of water is also essential since staying hydrated improves concentration and prevents fatigue, helping you stay on track.

5. Move Your Body:

Incorporating small physical activities can help relieve stress and refresh your mind. Plan a routine, and take advantage of the many online resources available to guide you. Consider going for a walk, doing yoga, or trying a quick workout like stretching or pilates. These activities can help you relax and boost your energy so you’re ready to get back to studying.

6. Keep Stress in Check:

Stress is a natural part of college life, especially during finals, but when left unchecked, it can affect your focus, productivity, and overall well-being. To manage stress effectively, try relaxation techniques like breathing exercises or stretching. Deep breathing can help calm your nervous system, while light physical activity can release tension and improve concentration. Taking a few moments to reset can make a big difference in staying focused and feeling in control.

Finals week can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to affect your well-being. By planning ahead, taking breaks, prioritizing rest, fueling your body with the right foods, staying active, and managing stress, you can navigate this stressful period more healthily.