In honor of Spooky Season, let’s embrace our inner witch and dive into the world of healing crystals! This guide will help you understand the most beginner friendly Cristal’s and their common usages, and how to incorporate crystals into our daily lives to enhance our emotional wellness and promote balance.

There has been a rising popularity in the usage of crystals, but little education on how to use them properly, leaving many overwhelmed and confused on which crystals to choose for their particular wants or needs. Not only will we review a couple of beginner friendly crystals to get you started on your journey, but we’ll also further understand other spiritual practices you can enhance by incorporating your crystals, such as yoga, meditation, and others.

Crystals can provide clarity and support on whatever journey you’re on, but especially during stressful times. Just like we take care of our mental and physical health, it’s important that we prioritize our spiritual and emotional wellbeing as well. Practices such as meditation and journaling help us connect with our intuition and preserve our energy. Incorporating crystals will only enhance these experiences, deepening your connection with yourself and the world around us. Crystals connect us and bring us closer to what we want to manifest because they are tangible and physical stones changed with the energy we wish to embody. The crystals you choose are personal and dependant on the intentions behind the usage of them.

Healing crystals have been used for decades by various cultures as a tool for spiritual wellness and they continue to be scientifically studied around the world for their healing powers. Because each crystal carries a specific vibration that does not change, setting intentions with these crystals can help you raise your own vibration and align yourself with theirs.

Whether you’re looking to attract abundance, find love, boost your confidence or let go of what’s no longer serving you, crystals can act as a tangible connection to what you’re looking to manifest into your life. Here’s a list of more commonly available and beginner friendly crystals:

Amethyst – Known for its calming energy, reducing stress and promoting balance.

Moonstone – Helps with reconnecting with our emotions.

Rose Quartz – Magnifies feelings of love, nurturing and empathy.

Black Tourmaline – Represents a shield of protection against negative energy.

Pyrite – Radiates an energy of abundance and confidence.

Turquoise – Fosters self-expression and creativity.

Hematite – Anchors your energy to the Earth.

An often overlooked step in the healing journey of crystals is what to do after you’ve gotten the crystals that are right for you. You’ll need to cleanse your crystals when you first get rid of any energy they might have picked up, periodically and when you’re looking for extra support. To cleanse each specific crystal, there might be a specific process that has been reported works best, but the most common ways to go about it are:

Put them beside your window or outside to recharge under a full moon. Set them outside in the rain or soak in a bowl of salted water. Use a sage sick or Palo Santo. Use a cleansing crystal, such as Selenyte. Bury them underground, so the Earth can absorb the unwanted energy and refresh the crystals.

You can use your crystals in any way you want or feel inclined to do so. For example, setting them in different parts of your house you wish to attract certain energies into or you can carry them around in a bag, in jewelry or in your pocket for extra support on days you feel as you need it. Crystals can also be used to enhance other spiritual practices, such as meditation, yoga or journaling. These practices can help maintain spiritual and emotional balance during hard times as well as foster a more balanced and peaceful mindset.

I strongly encourage those who wish to deepen their connection with themselves, and foster feelings of groundedness and inner peace to experiment with the healing power of crystals and let your intuition guide the process