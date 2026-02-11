Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
spotted brown butterfly on a pink flower
spotted brown butterfly on a pink flower
Boris Smokrovic/Unsplash
UPRM | Culture

A Guide on Reading and Studying the Bible

Isanette Villanueva Student Contributor, University of Puerto Rico - Mayaguez
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105) 

God’s Word is living and personal, and reading and studying it are crucial for our relationship with the Lord. Whether you are new to reading the Bible or seeking a more intentional way to study it, approaching God’s Word with purpose and structure can make all the difference. This guide was created to help you read and study the Bible with an open heart to the lessons and guidance found in God’s Word.f

1. WHAT BOOKS CAN YOU START WITH? 

1. The Gospels of Jesus Christ

  • Matthew (what Jesus taught)
  • Mark (what Jesus did)
  • Luke (who Jesus loved/felt)
  • John (who Jesus is)

2. OT Books for Wisdom

  • Genesis (the origins of mankind)
  • Psalms (encouragement and prayers)
  • Proverbs (timeless wisdom)

3. NT Books for Wisdom

  • Romans (the power of the Gospel, salvation, righteousness in Christ)
  • Philippians (joy and encouragement in the Christian walk)
  • Ephesians (salvation, unity, and living out our faith)
spring flowers pink summer warm weather season color bloom beautiful trees flowers life happy bright fun outside outdoors calm
Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

2. HOW TO STUDY SCRIPTURE: SOAP Method

S – (Scripture)

  • Choose a verse, a passage, or a chapter of the Bible that you want to study.
  • After reading and highlighting, choose 2 – 4 key topics that happen or are being taught about there.

O – (Observation)

  • Take a moment to reflect on what you just read.
  • Summarize each of the 2 – 4 key topics. Write down your biggest takeaways or recurring themes.

A – (Application)

  • Ask yourself, “How can you apply this verse to my life?” Let the Scripture move from just being words to action.

P –  (Prayer)

  • Finish by turning what you’ve learned into a personal prayer. Thank God, ask for help, apply it, and speak from your heart.

3. SUGGESTED TRANSLATIONS

1. ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION: ESV 

Type of translation: Word-for-word 

Language: Traditional 

Focus: Scriptural literacy

Audience: People who are scripturally literate, understand biblical texts easily, and have a passion and an interest in scripture.

2. NEW INTERNATIONAL VERSION: NIV

Type of translation: A mixture of word-for-word and phrase-for-phrase

Language: More traditional

Focus: Has a balance of accuracy and accessibility

Audience: People who are interested in scripture, can understand more “twisted” passages, but don’t want a very hard read.

3. NEW LIVING TRANSLATION: NLT

Type of translation: Dynamic equivalent or thought-for-thought

Language: Modern 

Focus: Readability

Audience: People who have a hard time reading Scripture and understanding it. For example: children, non-native speakers, or individuals with dyslexia. 

4. BIBLE STUDY ROUTINE 

1. Seek quietness.

2. Set the scene, prep your Scripture to read with your Bible plan.

3. Read the chapter and highlight important passages.

4. Study the scripture with the SOAP method.

5. Pray after reading.

5. BIBLE HIGHLIGHTING: color-coded

1 | God and His character

2 | God’s promises and faith

3 | Commandments and positive behavior

4 | Sins and warnings

5 l Facts and events

flowers at sunset
Photo by Brian Garcia on Unsplash

6. REASONS TO READ THE BIBLE

Scripture is not fated to remain on the page, but to take root in our hearts and shape how we think, speak, and live. As you read, pray through God’s Word, allow the Holy Spirit to guide your understanding and transformation. Be consistent, be open, and be expectant. God speaks through His Word in many ways. May this guide serve as a tool to help you grow in faith and peace.

Isanette Villanueva

UPRM '26

Isanette Z. Villanueva Medina, is a student at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, where she is majoring in Political Science with curricular sequences in International Relations, Sociology, and Environmental Public Policy. Her academic journey has helped her understand the role each person holds in shaping society and the importance of striving for fairness, and opportunity in every decision. Through her studies, she has come to see that every generation holds a chance to leave behind something brighter than what it inherited and that the true calling of knowledge is not only to understand the world, but to embrace the responsibility of helping it become a place where dignity, and hope can flourish for all. Beyond Her Campus, she is also an active member of student organizations such as The Bookworm Society, AECIPO (Association of Political Science Students) and the Pre-Law Association, where she continues to grow and contribute as a dedicated member. These experiences have guided her academic growth and inspired her aspirations for a future career in law.

Outside of her studies, Isanette dedicates her time to activities that bring her peace and joy. She enjoys knitting, reading, and writing, but her greatest pleasures are baking and caring for her flowers. Baking muffins is one of her favorite pastimes, and tending to her roses and hydrangeas brings her the sweetest kind of happiness.

For Isanette, being part of Her Campus is a wonderful opportunity to join a community that values creativity and thoughtfulness. Grateful for this experience, she looks forward to the connections she will build, the memories that await her, and the chance to work alongside the kind women who make this community so special.