A Guide on Reading and Studying the Bible

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105)

God’s Word is living and personal, and reading and studying it are crucial for our relationship with the Lord. Whether you are new to reading the Bible or seeking a more intentional way to study it, approaching God’s Word with purpose and structure can make all the difference. This guide was created to help you read and study the Bible with an open heart to the lessons and guidance found in God’s Word.f

1. WHAT BOOKS CAN YOU START WITH?

1. The Gospels of Jesus Christ

Matthew (what Jesus taught)

Mark (what Jesus did)

Luke (who Jesus loved/felt)

John (who Jesus is)

2. OT Books for Wisdom

Genesis (the origins of mankind)

Psalms (encouragement and prayers)

Proverbs (timeless wisdom)

3. NT Books for Wisdom

Romans (the power of the Gospel, salvation, righteousness in Christ)

Philippians (joy and encouragement in the Christian walk)

Ephesians (salvation, unity, and living out our faith)

Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

2. HOW TO STUDY SCRIPTURE: SOAP Method

S – (Scripture)

Choose a verse, a passage, or a chapter of the Bible that you want to study.

After reading and highlighting, choose 2 – 4 key topics that happen or are being taught about there.

O – (Observation)

Take a moment to reflect on what you just read.

Summarize each of the 2 – 4 key topics. Write down your biggest takeaways or recurring themes.

A – (Application)

Ask yourself, “How can you apply this verse to my life?” Let the Scripture move from just being words to action.

P – (Prayer)

Finish by turning what you’ve learned into a personal prayer. Thank God, ask for help, apply it, and speak from your heart.

3. SUGGESTED TRANSLATIONS

1. ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION: ESV

Type of translation: Word-for-word

Language: Traditional

Focus: Scriptural literacy

Audience: People who are scripturally literate, understand biblical texts easily, and have a passion and an interest in scripture.

2. NEW INTERNATIONAL VERSION: NIV

Type of translation: A mixture of word-for-word and phrase-for-phrase

Language: More traditional

Focus: Has a balance of accuracy and accessibility

Audience: People who are interested in scripture, can understand more “twisted” passages, but don’t want a very hard read.

3. NEW LIVING TRANSLATION: NLT

Type of translation: Dynamic equivalent or thought-for-thought

Language: Modern

Focus: Readability

Audience: People who have a hard time reading Scripture and understanding it. For example: children, non-native speakers, or individuals with dyslexia.

4. BIBLE STUDY ROUTINE

1. Seek quietness.

2. Set the scene, prep your Scripture to read with your Bible plan.

3. Read the chapter and highlight important passages.

4. Study the scripture with the SOAP method.

5. Pray after reading.

5. BIBLE HIGHLIGHTING: color-coded

1 | God and His character

2 | God’s promises and faith

3 | Commandments and positive behavior

4 | Sins and warnings

5 l Facts and events

6. REASONS TO READ THE BIBLE

Scripture is not fated to remain on the page, but to take root in our hearts and shape how we think, speak, and live. As you read, pray through God’s Word, allow the Holy Spirit to guide your understanding and transformation. Be consistent, be open, and be expectant. God speaks through His Word in many ways. May this guide serve as a tool to help you grow in faith and peace.