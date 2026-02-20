What “Together” Teaches Us About Love (And Its Scary Parts)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of gore and body horror.

Valentine’s Day can make you think a little harder about love than you planned on. It’s a day built around big feelings and the idea that romance is something worth celebrating, even if it’s just through a movie. At the same time, it can bring up expectations about what love is supposed to look like and where a relationship is supposed to be headed. Love doesn’t always feel clear or easy. Sometimes it brings up the messy parts, like the fear of commitment, the fear of being alone, and the fear that you are giving too much of yourself away just to keep someone else. Sometimes the problem isn’t a lack of love; it is that love turns into something so confusing or so entangled that you cannot tell what part of you is still yours. That’s what the movie Together explores, and it’s why it works so well as a Valentine’s Day watch. It’s romance and horror at the same time, and that combination makes the point feel real. Spoilers ahead!

The setup

The movie follows Millie and Tim, a long-term couple who move to the countryside after Millie gets a job as a teacher. Millie is warm, determined, and trying hard to make their relationship feel alive again. Tim is an aspiring musician finishing an EP, but he’s also kind of drifting away from the relationship. He feels emotionally distant and hesitant, like he’s physically there but mentally somewhere else. At a party, Millie proposes to Tim, and he hesitates long enough to make the moment sting. It’s the first time the movie makes you flinch; not because anything violent happens, but because the silence feels heavy in a way that’s painfully recognizable. It captures that specific kind of embarrassment that comes when you realize you are more invested than the person you love. Throughout the film, that uncertainty lingers in the background even when no one says it out loud.

When things start to shift

After moving into their new house, things start to feel off. There’s a strange energy in the space, and when they decide to explore the walking trails nearby, that uneasy feeling follows them. While hiking through the woods, they notice odd symbols carved into a bell and scattered around the area. Then, a sudden rainstorm hits. They lose their sense of direction and fall into an underground cave. Hear me out… this whole place has a distinct cult-like atmosphere, and the movie doesn’t over-explain it, which makes it all the more unsettling. Because of the storm, they’re forced to stay there overnight. That night, Tim drinks water from a pool in the cave, but Millie refuses. It seems small in the moment, but it clearly matters.

When they wake up the next morning, their legs are stuck together. They separate slowly and painfully, like they are peeling apart something that should have never fused. They are then left with a scar… and they try to dismiss it. They convince themselves it was stress, adrenaline, anything but what it clearly is. From that point on, their “togetherness” stops being emotional and starts becoming physical.

Tim begins experiencing episodes where he’s literally pulled toward Millie, almost like a magnet. It doesn’t happen all at once; it builds up. In one scene, Millie is driving while Tim is in the shower, and his body starts copying her movements like he’s glitching, as if something is syncing them against their will. Some moments are outright horrifying, while others are weirdly sad. At one point, they kiss, and their lips get stuck together. When they try to pull away, they realize they can’t separate. Here, the movie makes their emotional problems impossible to ignore by turning them into something that physically affects their bodies.

The problem with the “other half” idea

One of the most important scenes happens when Millie talks to Jamie, her neighbor and coworker at the school. He tells her a version of Plato’s story from Symposium: humans were once whole, then split apart, and now spend their lives searching for their missing halves. It sounds romantic, in theory, and it’s the kind of idea Valentine’s Day has always loved. However, in Together, it lands as something darker. If you really believe someone is your “other half,” then leaving does not feel like a breakup… It feels like tearing yourself apart. And that is what makes the “other half” idea so unsettling in this movie. It’s not comforting; it’s trapping.

The kind of commitment fear no one talks about

Many people picture commitment issues as something dramatic, like cheating, ghosting, or running away in a big cinematic moment. However, Tim’s fear feels more realistic than that. He loves Millie, but is clearly terrified of fully choosing her. Since he can’t drive, he’s stuck in the house and dependent on her. He also has anxiety, and he shuts down instead of dealing with what he feels. Over time, this passiveness turns Millie into the responsible one — the one carrying the emotional weight and the logistics of the relationship.

Later on, that imbalance keeps showing up. Millie tries to build a stable life, and Tim chases his music dream. Meanwhile, both of them quietly resent what the other represents. Millie even says it out loud at one point: she has made sacrifices so that he has the freedom to take risks. That’s the part of love that no one puts on a Valentine’s Day card. Relationships can create imbalance so slowly that you don’t notice it at first, and one day it doesn’t even feel like love anymore.

When the horror starts to mean something

As the supernatural force escalates, Millie and Tim’s bodies begin fusing in more violent ways. In one scene, they wake up and realize their arms have fully merged. Their skin is sealed together, and their muscles are blending together with no separation in between. When they try to pull apart, the flesh stretches instead of breaking. They panic and take muscle relaxants to slow down the process, hoping their bodies will loosen enough to separate, but it does not stop. Eventually, they grab tools and begin cutting themselves apart.

The film does not soften the moment. You can see blood running down their arms and the strain on their faces as they force themselves apart. It is messy, desperate, and deeply uncomfortable to watch. Certainly, the violence is not there for shock alone. It makes the metaphor impossible to ignore.

The message is simple. Sometimes staying together means cutting parts of yourself away. Breakups are painful too, but this movie focuses on a different kind of pain. It shows what it feels like to remain in something that is already hurting you. It is the pain of staying when you know something is wrong, but you are too afraid to leave. It is the fear of starting over and the fear of not knowing who you are outside the relationship. The horror works because it reflects that emotional reality and turns it into something physical.

Why this is a great Valentine’s Day watch

Finally, the movie builds toward the ultimate “solution”: Millie and Tim stop resisting, surrender to the force, and literally become one. The scene is shot like a love story. They dance together and say “I love you.” Although the music is tender, it does not feel happy. It feels like the final form of settling: two people who couldn’t fully choose each other in a healthy way, but also couldn’t fully leave either. They dissolve into a compromise where neither person fully exists anymore. It’s a Valentine’s Day ending in the technical sense, since love wins and they stay together forever, but it’s far from a happy ending.

If you want something soft and comforting, this is not it. Put on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and enjoy your night. But, if you want a movie that actually matches one of the harsh truths behind Valentine’s Day, Together is a perfect pick. It captures the pressure, the fear, and the loss of identity that can come with love, especially when you have been with someone for a long time and you’re not sure if you’re staying for the right reasons. It’s not anti-love, but it’s anti-fake-love. It doesn’t claim that relationships are bad; it just asks something people avoid asking, especially on a holiday that celebrates couples. Ultimately, love should not make you disappear. If it does, Together turns that into something terrifying in a way you can’t forget.